Calculating the financial value of Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX)



In today’s competitive business climate, keeping employees satisfied and productive is essential. Achieving this requires the right technology strategy—one that ensures that end users will experience minimal frustration, will be able to collaborate effectively, and be able to do “deep work”—that is, achieve highly productive flow states as often as possible.

With Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX), you can improve retention rates, help the business grow, increase profitability, and enhance organizational resilience, leading to more than $7 million in cost savings annually and 52% faster MTTR.

In this white paper, Zscaleroutline the costs and benefits associated with implementing ZDX, including:

Employee productivity: How many hours per year are your organization’s employees currently losing to poor application or network performance or to downtime?

IT support and operational costs: What is your organization’s current mean time-to-resolution (MTTR) for employee-impacting incidents? How much are you spending per incident?

Network, application, and device performance monitoring tools: How many point solutions with overlapping capabilities could your organization replace by adopting a comprehensive approach?

