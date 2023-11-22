Replacing VPN and protect hybrid work architecture

If you're an IT security professional looking to secure your hybrid workforce and replace your VPN, as part of Cloudflare's Security Builder's Workshop sessions, this webinar - hosted by Cloudflare's SASE Sales Specialist, Jack Sears - discusses how to achieve your zero trust goals and gain your SASE architecture.

From how ITDM's focus has changed over the last years - with shifting priorities and the increased adoption of cloud technology - to the additional needs for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), you will learn:

How to improve user experience and latency

How to increase visibility of app usage

and How to reduce manually intensive IT connectivity tasks with Cloudflare’s secure access and zero trust platform.

