Replacing VPN and protect hybrid work architecture
Security builder's workshop
If you're an IT security professional looking to secure your hybrid workforce and replace your VPN, as part of Cloudflare's Security Builder's Workshop sessions, this webinar - hosted by Cloudflare's SASE Sales Specialist, Jack Sears - discusses how to achieve your zero trust goals and gain your SASE architecture.
From how ITDM's focus has changed over the last years - with shifting priorities and the increased adoption of cloud technology - to the additional needs for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), you will learn:
- How to improve user experience and latency
- How to increase visibility of app usage
- and How to reduce manually intensive IT connectivity tasks with Cloudflare’s secure access and zero trust platform.
Watch now to discover more.
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.