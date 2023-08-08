Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Salesforce Industry Cloud Service Provider 2022 - Focus on IBM
An assessment of 16 Salesforce providers featured on the Salesforce Industry Cloud services PEAK Matrix
Enterprises have adopted a proactive approach to relationship management and customer experience. Get a comprehensive picture of the provider’s main focus areas. Find the ideal solution that matches your requirements and unique situation.
This report provides an assessment of 16 Salesforce providers featured on the Salesforce Industry Cloud services PEAK Matrix. The leaders introduced in this asset use a consulting-lead approach to assisting clients.
Download today to find out more about industry leading Salesforce experts.
Provided by IBM
