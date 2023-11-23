How Roche enables life-changing innovation
Digital innovation as a key driver
Over its 125-year history, Roche has evolved into one of the world's largest biotech companies. At the heart of the company's mission lies a commitment to improving patient health outcomes – and digital innovation is a key driver.
By embedding Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud into its business, Roche is able to focus on what matters most – innovating healthcare for a global population.
Attend this webinar to learn how Roche:
- Protects users and systems to meet complex regulatory requirements
- Drives workforce productivity by simply and securely connecting internal users to applications
- Maintains secure control over multiple digital environments – the public Internet, cloud deployments, and SaaS applications
Watch now.
