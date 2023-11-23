Greener Networks How transitioning to cloud native architecture can improve security and sustainability

This webinar will explore the environmental impact of each hop in a packet’s journey across the Internet, from end user to application, and break down how organizations can reduce their carbon impact by migrating security and networking functions away from legacy hardware to the cloud.

Cloudflare takes a holistic and transparent approach to sustainability including publishing a yearly Impact Report, where they incorporate actions to contribute to a more sustainable internet.

Through the report, Cloudflare showcases their commitment to advancing their mission, making a positive impact on billions of internet users worldwide.

Watch now.

Provided by Cloudflare