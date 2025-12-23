Google Cloud teases revamped partner program ahead of 2026
The cloud giant’s new-look partner ecosystem shifts focus from activity tracking to measurable customer outcomes
Google Cloud has announced the first details of its new Partner Network, which is set to formally roll out in the first quarter of 2026.
The cloud giant is positioning the revamped channel initiative as a shift away from tracking program work to recognizing partner contributions across the full customer lifecycle.
Available to all partner types and sizes, the framework introduces a Diamond tier for the highest-performing partners, new competencies, as well as improved automation across the program.
The program will roll out in Q1 2026 and will include a six-month transition window to help partners adjust to the new structure.
In a blog post, Google Cloud said the initiative’s three core pillars – simplicity, outcomes, and automation – will better reward successful co-sale efforts, high-quality service delivery, as well as shared innovation with ISVs.
“Google Cloud Partner Network is being completely streamlined to focus on real-world results,” commented Colleen Kapase, Google Cloud’s VP of channels and partner programs.
“This marks a strategic shift from measuring program work to valuing genuine customer outcomes”
Google Cloud's streamlined framework
According to the tech giant, the new Partner Network has been designed to recognize partners for contributions such as pre-sales influence, co-innovation, and pre-sales support.
There’s also greater recognition for investments in skills, real-world experience, and successful customer outcomes.
On the structure front, the initiative is moving from a two-tier to a three-tier model with the introduction of a new Diamond category to the existing levels of Select and Premier.
This will be reserved for the highest-performing partners that consistently deliver "exceptional customer outcomes” across Google Cloud and Google Workspace, the hyperscaler said.
New competencies on the way
Partners will also see current specializations replaced with a new competency framework as Google Cloud reimagines how it rewards technical and sales capabilities.
New competencies will assess partners on two factors: capacity – measured through certifications and sales credentials – and capability – which will be tracked through validated pre-sales and post-sales contributions.
These competencies will be earned independently of tier status, with an additional Advanced Competency level signaling higher designation.
Increased automation
Across the entire program, Google Cloud is also doubling down on its automation focus.
Building on the introduction of its Earnings Hub and Statement of Work Analyzer tools, the Partner Network Hub will now use AI-driven automation to track partner progress automatically.
Successful customer engagements will be applied across all eligible tiers and competencies to help drive down time-consuming administrative and reporting tasks.
“This radical simplification eliminates redundant reporting and ensures seamless, comprehensive recognition for the outcomes delivered,” Kapase said.
