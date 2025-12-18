Cohesity deepens Google Cloud alliance in data sovereignty push

Cohesity has announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud in a bid to strengthen cyber resilience and drive enterprise AI adoption through new product integrations.

Building on the pair’s existing long-term collaboration, the agreement includes new solutions geared towards helping organizations better protect their data, meet regulatory requirements, and unlock greater value through enterprise AI deployments.

Additions include integrations between Google Cloud’s AI and security offerings and Cohesity’s enterprise AI assistant, Gaia, its Data Cloud platform, as well as Cohesity DataProtect.

“This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a bold step forward in redefining how enterprises protect, secure, and gain insight from their data, while reframing sovereignty from a regulatory burden into a source of trust and advantage,” said Cohesity’s CEO and president, Sanjay Poonen, in an announcement.

AI-driven insights

At the heart of the agreement lies Cohesity’s enterprise AI assistant, Gaia. Building on existing integrations with Google Gemini models, the vendor plans to embed Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Search capabilities into Gaia to enable instant, grounded answers to structured user queries.

The tech giant said this will offer citations pulled from source files stored within Cohesity’s immutable data lake.

There’s also a new integration with Gemini Enterprise in the pipeline, which will allow AI agents built on Google’s platform to securely access historical enterprise data stored within Cohesity’s Data Cloud.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The firm said the integration will enable “seamless connection” with existing workflows.

Additionally, customers can now leverage a Google Cloud-hosted version of the Gaia platform, designed to offer improved performance and response through Google’s global infrastructure.

Security enhancements

On the security front, the Cohesity Data Cloud already incorporates Google Threat Intelligence to help customers detect and respond to threats to their data stores, with Google’s indicators of compromise (IOCs) allowing for both proactive hunting and reactive threat scanning within the Cohesity platform.

The collaboration also pairs Cohesity’s Cyber Event Response Team (CERT) with Google Cloud’s Mandiant Incident Response team to support joint customers in their recovery from potentially destructive cyber attacks.

The pair said they will offer deeper integration between the Cohesity Data Cloud and Google Security Operations to automate security operations workflows and detect threats hidden within backup environments.

A planned cyber resilience SaaS solution will offer cloud-isolated recovery to help reduce recovery times.

Digital sovereignty

The expanded partnership also focuses on data sovereignty as compliance requirements continue to increase in complexity.

Cohesity is certified as a Google Cloud Ready – Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions partner, meaning customers can deploy the firm’s Data Cloud offering within the Google Cloud Data Boundary to comply with data residency and sovereign control requirements.

Cohesity FortKnox on Google Cloud also promises immutable, geographically-restricted cyber vaulting with policy-based controls geared towards meeting sovereignty requirements.

Additional highlights

Elsewhere, the partnership expands data protection capabilities for Google Cloud services such as Compute Engine and Cloud Storage, with additional support planned for GKE, BigQuery, and other data-centric services.

Cohesity and Google Cloud will also collaborate on joint go-to-market programs, co-selling initiatives, as well as integrated marketing campaigns. All components of the Cohesity Data Cloud are available via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, said the agreement underlines the companies’ shared commitment to helping organizations “unlock the full potential of their data.”

“By combining Google Cloud’s AI and security innovations with Cohesity’s cyber resilience foundations, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate AI transformation while building a more resilient, compliant future for customers everywhere in the world,” he commented.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.