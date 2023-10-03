The integration checklist for cloud migration
Best practices to avoid the modernization chokepoint
Companies today rely on a tremendous amount of applications and services across digital environments. Migrating critical business operations onto one integrated platform can be highly beneficial for an organization. However, this process can be complex, time-consuming, and fraught with potential pitfalls.
Unfortunately for many, cloud migration is a digital modernization journey that has a long road ahead. The reason for this long road is because business goals and needs constantly evolve as requirements change.
With that said, cloud migration success is still possible. Boomi created this cloud migration checklist to help CIOs embark on their modernization journey. This whitepaper shares success stories from Barry University, Riverbed Technology, and Qlik. Plus, you can read about the 10 Ways that Boomi ensures cloud migration success.
Effectively integrating everything is critical for businesses because it simplifies architectures, realizes ambitions, and creates the experiences impatient customers demand. Additional benefits include speed, flexibility, scale, and reliability. Learn how you can successfully migrate to the cloud.
