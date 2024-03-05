Amplify business transformation with business intelligence

Moving to the cloud isn’t only about agility, costs, and accessibility. Businesses that have moved are realizing total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits, including improved availability and access across geographies.

In this study, Frost & Sullivan outlines how composable companies take a micro-services approach that leverages application programming interfaces (APIs) and services from new, cloud-based platforms that can create new digital products faster than ERP can.

Provided by IBM