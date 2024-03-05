Amplify business transformation with business intelligence
Four key benefits of moving your operations to the cloud
Moving to the cloud isn’t only about agility, costs, and accessibility. Businesses that have moved are realizing total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits, including improved availability and access across geographies.
In this study, Frost & Sullivan outlines how composable companies take a micro-services approach that leverages application programming interfaces (APIs) and services from new, cloud-based platforms that can create new digital products faster than ERP can.
Download this study to learn more and see how IBM Consulting and Microsoft can help.
Provided by IBM
