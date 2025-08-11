SAP names Augusta Spinelli as new EMEA president
The seasoned SAP veteran succeeds Manos Raptopoulos and will spearhead the company’s operations across the region
SAP has announced the appointment of company veteran Augusta Spinelli as its new regional president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), effective immediately.
The experienced leader will spearhead the enterprise software giant’s EMEA teams, located across 53 offices spanning 89 countries, as it looks to cement the region as a global growth engine.
Spinelli brings more than 30 years’ experience to the role, including 24 years at SAP itself. Spinelli most recently served as EVP and global head of the firm’s Adoption Services Center, where she played a key role in driving adoption of SAP solutions at scale.
Having begun her SAP career in 2001 as a production planning consultant, Spinelli has built her leadership profile in various expert and managerial roles across numerous countries, including a stint as services general manager for EMEA.
She succeeds Manos Raptopoulos, who was appointed to SAP’s Extended Board as chief revenue officer for APAC, EMEA, and MEE back in February.
In an announcement, Raptopoulos described his successor as a “dynamic and insightful leader” with a passion for customer success.
“She has an extraordinary track record of innovation and execution and has accumulated deep industry expertise while helping countless businesses around the world accelerate their digital transformation,” he added.
“I’m excited to see her continued commitment to empowering SAP customers and partners to thrive in dynamic markets and looking forward to her leading the amazing EMEA team to new heights.”
In her new role, Spinelli will lead SAP’s operations across BeNeLux, France, Italy, Nordics, Baltics, Southern Europe, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland.
She will work closely with product engineering, services, and with SAP’s partner ecosystem to drive business growth and solutions adoption across the region, as well as strengthen value-driven relationships with partners.
Commenting on her appointment, Spinelli said she steps into the role at an exciting time for both SAP and the industry as a whole.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team of SAP professionals in EMEA, recognized for their innovative capabilities and focus on consistently delivering customer value,” she said.
“The EMEA region is rich in diversity and opportunity, and I look forward to delivering value to our customers through our AI-first, Suite-first strategy, in close partnership with our thriving SAP ecosystem, while continuing to foster a culture of high performance, accountability and mutual trust.”
