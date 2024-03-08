Securing Europe: Cloudflare's cyber security solutions for Public Sector resilience

Public Sector organizations are high profile and constantly the target of phishing and ransomware attacks. In the modern digital and distributed workplace, the frequency and severity of phishing, DDoS, and other targeted attacks have escalated significantly, due to advancements in AI.

This on-demand webinar features Richard Leaning, Director at Cloudflare's Legal, Policy, and Trust and Safety team. With a 30-year background in law enforcement, including roles at the National Cyber Crime Unit (NCA) and the European Cybercrime Center (Europol), Richard brings a wealth of experience to this webinar to help public sector organizations address their challenges.

What to expect:

Learn how the cyber threat landscape is evolving in the public sector

Hear about Cloudflare's partnerships with European organizations and commitment to GDPR compliance

Understand Cloudflare’s predictions for 2024, focusing on AI implementation, evolving attack strategies, and buyer consolidation trends

Receive key tips for navigating AI challenges and securing against phishing threats.

