Securing Europe: Cloudflare's cyber security solutions for Public Sector resilience
Enhance your privacy and security with a DDoS mitigation system
Public Sector organizations are high profile and constantly the target of phishing and ransomware attacks. In the modern digital and distributed workplace, the frequency and severity of phishing, DDoS, and other targeted attacks have escalated significantly, due to advancements in AI.
This on-demand webinar features Richard Leaning, Director at Cloudflare's Legal, Policy, and Trust and Safety team. With a 30-year background in law enforcement, including roles at the National Cyber Crime Unit (NCA) and the European Cybercrime Center (Europol), Richard brings a wealth of experience to this webinar to help public sector organizations address their challenges.
What to expect:
- Learn how the cyber threat landscape is evolving in the public sector
- Hear about Cloudflare's partnerships with European organizations and commitment to GDPR compliance
- Understand Cloudflare’s predictions for 2024, focusing on AI implementation, evolving attack strategies, and buyer consolidation trends
- Receive key tips for navigating AI challenges and securing against phishing threats.
Watch now.
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.