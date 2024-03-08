The retail detail: Unveiling peak season Internet trends
Equipping you with ideas to help with your 2024 retail strategy
Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and then the festive shopping frenzy are the busiest shopping days of the year. So retailers, let’s look back and dissect what days saw the most internet traffic in 2023.
How does this vary across the UK and Europe? And what were the most common cyber threats witnessed?
At Cloudflare, we manage substantial traffic for our customers which gives us a unique vantage point from which to analyze traffic and attack patterns across large swaths of the Internet.
In this on-demand webinar, join Cloudflare’s Senior Product Manager, Omer Yoachimik as he reflects on 2023’s peak season e-commerce trends and the cyber attack witnessed, and he’ll share the security and performance best practices to help get ahead this year.
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.