The SAP integration planner's guidebook
Download this eBook and connect SAP to your third-party systems and data to SAP with Boomi's cloud-based digital platform
Boomi offers SAP customers the advantages of a cloud- native, enterprise-class digital integration platform. Your organization can quickly create integrations with the Boomi platform, with much less time and expense than traditional integration options require.
Boomi created this guidebook to help organizations like yours implement flexible digital integration between SAP and third-party applications. The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Boomi aXis for SAP and Boomi Enterprise Connectors have achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP NetWeaver® technology platform and with SAP S/4HANA®.
Get a smooth, consistent customer experience by linking your SAP data with third-party applications. Discover how you can extend the value of your SAP systems
Download for free.
Provided by Boomi
