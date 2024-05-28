Protect your attack vectors from emerging threats

Multi-cloud and hybrid approaches to infrastructure and security dramatically increase the size of our attack surface. The vast majority of threats exist on the Internet, and today we find that more and more assets in our organizations are Internet-exposed.

Exposure can result in inbound threats, like DDoS attacks or zero day exploits, or users can encounter these threats while browsing the Internet.

Join Lauren Guerra, Head of Threat Intelligence, and Catherine Newcomb, Product Marketing Manager for Application Security to discuss:

Notable and novel threat vectors that Cloudflare has witnessed on our massive global network

Why a connectivity cloud approach is the most effective way to reduce your attack surface

Watch now

Provided by Cloudflare