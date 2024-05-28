Protect your attack vectors from emerging threats
Discover an effective way to reduce your attack surface
Multi-cloud and hybrid approaches to infrastructure and security dramatically increase the size of our attack surface. The vast majority of threats exist on the Internet, and today we find that more and more assets in our organizations are Internet-exposed.
Exposure can result in inbound threats, like DDoS attacks or zero day exploits, or users can encounter these threats while browsing the Internet.
Join Lauren Guerra, Head of Threat Intelligence, and Catherine Newcomb, Product Marketing Manager for Application Security to discuss:
- Notable and novel threat vectors that Cloudflare has witnessed on our massive global network
- Why a connectivity cloud approach is the most effective way to reduce your attack surface
Watch now
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.