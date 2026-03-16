AMD thinks ‘AI on the PC has crossed an important line’ – the rise of ‘Agent Computers’ will be the next big breakthrough

“Agent Computers” mark the next evolutionary step in the PC market, according to AMD, with the chipmaker predicting a wave of agentic AI–infused devices in the near future.

In a recent blog post , AMD said "AI on the PC has crossed an important line", noting that there's a growing shift toward running agents locally on hardware, particularly with the rise of OpenClaw.

Developed by Peter Steinberger, OpenClaw is an open source agent designed specifically to run on a laptop or PC and essentially act as a digital assistant.

Users can order agents to carry out tasks on their behalf, such as sending emails, managing appointments, or clearing out inboxes.

This represents a step change in how users interact with on-device AI, according to AMD, marking a shift away from ambient capabilities and actively commanding assistants toward more autonomous AI-powered activities.

“The PC was built for direct human operation. You open apps, issue commands, and work step-by-step,” the chipmaker noted. “Agents work differently. They run continuously, handle multiple tasks in parallel, and move across tools autonomously.”

“An Agent Computer is a new category of device built to run your AI agents full-time,” the blog post added. “It can sit in your home or office, always on, always available, always working. You do not operate it like a PC. You delegate to it.”

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Notably, AMD suggested that interoperability with third-party applications will be a key differentiator for this new wave of agent computers, allowing users to command agents via platforms such as WhatsApp or Slack.

“You send a message on WhatsApp. Your agent gets moving,” the company wrote. “You drop a task into Slack. Your agent takes it from there.”

A vested interest in Agent Computers

It’s worth noting that AMD has a vested interest in championing the prospect of Agent Computers. Indeed, the company touted its own range of AI Max processors as an ideal option for devices if this trend takes off.

The company said systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 range of processors are “exceptionally well suited to become Agent Computers”.

“They have the horsepower to run sophisticated local models, the efficiency to stay persistently available, and the architecture to support the parallel, multi-agent workloads that define what comes next,” the company said.

The next step in on-device AI?

AMD’s position here appears to rest on drawing comparisons with broader generative AI advances over the last three and a half years.

The early days of the generative AI “boom” saw big tech providers roll out an array of AI “assistants” and “copilots”, yet the focus has since shifted to agentic AI. As ITPro reported around the launch of Salesforce’s Agentforce service, CEO Marc Benioff described agents as the next evolutionary step in the trajectory of enterprise AI.

AI PCs have been an area of intense focus for hardware manufacturers over the last two years, with a plethora of devices now infused with built-in AI features.

In September last year, Gartner predicted that AI PCs will “become the norm” by 2029 as enterprises and consumers alike flock to these powerful new machines. Going by Benioff’s logic of AI evolution, AMD appears to be betting big that this process is now unfolding in the device market.

AMD noted these devices have applications across both the enterprise and consumer markets, helping to reduce manual toil or even create more convenient browsing experiences.

“For professionals, an Agent Computer means more output and more leverage,” the company noted. “For creators, more time for original work and less time managing logistics. For developers, a local AI environment purpose-built for building, testing, and running agents.”

“An Agent Computer does not replace your abilities. It amplifies them.”

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