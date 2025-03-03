Lenovo’s solar-powered laptop could be a game changer for battery longevity – but we'll be waiting a while for a fully-fledged product

Laptop running low on charge? Forget lugging a cable around or searching for power points — simply find a sunny spot.

That's the idea of Lenovo's Yoga Solar PC, which features solar panels on the rear of the laptop to convert sunshine into power, with the firm claiming that just 20 minutes in the sun is enough to power an hour of video playback.

However, though the design was shown off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the laptop remains a proof of concept.

Alongside that glimpse at a smarter future for mobile working, Lenovo also unveiled new laptop designs that are focused on AI: a pair of Lenovo Yoga Pro Aura Editions and a "future-proofed" Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x.

The new laptops highlight the PC industry's shift to "AI powered" devices, with the Aura line focused on bringing AI to the Lenovo lineup via a partnership with Intel, which has struggled amid the rise in AI .

"As we push the limits of AI innovation higher than ever, it is important to remember that delivering access to AI for all is equally a core tenet of Lenovo’s philosophy," said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s SVP and GM of the consumer segment, intelligent devices group.

"Likewise, as we endeavor to redefine the boundaries of power in technology, we must ensure that it continues to be a positive force."

How does the Yoga Solar PC concept laptop work?

The solar-powered laptop is a simple idea: make use of the rear of the device to house solar panels to give the battery a boost. Lenovo said the setup featured a conversion rate above 24%, claiming it as one of the highest in the industry.

The proof of concept Yoga Solar PC features what Lenovo calls "back contact cell" technology, a design that puts the mounting brackets and electrical contacts on the rear of the cell, giving more space on the front for solar absorption — and letting it look a bit cleaner.

Despite the addition of the solar panels, the design remains a slim 15mm and weighs just 1.22kg.

(Image credit: Bobby Hellard/ITPro)

The system automatically adapts to different light savings, adjusting the charging to send any harvested energy to the system. It works in low light as well as bright sun, letting the laptop slowly recharge at all times.

In direct sunlight, Lenovo said twenty minutes is enough for the solar panels to absorb and convert the energy required to playback an hour of video.

Lenovo hasn’t indicated if it plans to develop the proof of concept into a fully-fledged consumer product, but did unveil an additional proof of concept with solar ideas: a USB-C power bank with detachable solar panel that can be moved into the best position to capture the sun.

Proof of concept AI projects

Alongside the solar experiments, Lenovo showed off a few other proof-of-concept ideas focused on AI.

That includes an AI Display with its own NPU, which the "display NPU" (dNPU) uses to adapt to the user's movements to adjust the screen for best viewing angles, as well as giving AI powers to non-AI PCs.

"The dNPU not only enhances the monitor’s abilities, but also empowers non-AI PCs with AI computing power," Lenovo explained.

"With the AI Display with NPU inside, non-AI PCs will be able to use Large Language Models, receiving commands from the user, analyzing and recognizing the intent, and allowing the Assistant to execute the request."

Other ideas touted by the firm at MWC include the Lenovo AI Stick, which can be plugged into a PC without its own NPU to power AI such as large language models or graphics apps. The stick features its own 32 TOPS NPU and connects via USB-C Thunderbolt port.

New Yoga Aura laptops

Lenovo extended its AI-focused Aura lineup with a pair of convertible Yoga Pros, the 16in Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and the 14in Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition, adding to previously announced laptops.

The Aura brand focuses on adding AI features like smart modes to enhance PC customization, smart sharing tools to link Android and iOS, and a smart care tech support tool, all powered by an AI chip from Intel.

The 16in Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is being marketed at creative professionals, with a tandem, or double layer, OLED display that's brighter without draining power. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor and can be configured to include an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU.

Meanwhile, the 14in Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition features a 14.5in 3K OLED display, while all Yoga keyboards have oil and water-resistant coatings for better typing. For those looking for a 14in laptop powered by an AMD chip, Lenovo also showed off the Yoga Pro 7, which runs an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor.

The 16in Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition will be available in EMEA in June with a starting price of €1,699 inc VAT and the 14in Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition arrives this month with a starting price of €1,399 inc VAT.

Ideapad Slim 3X

Alongside the new Aura laptops powered by Intel chips, Lenovo also revealed at MWC the 15in IdeaPad Slim 3X ($649/€599), a more budget option that Lenovo said delivered "AI for anybody".

This features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, giving users a balance of battery life and performance while also supporting Copilot+, Microsoft's AI suite.

Lenovo added "future proof storage expandability" to the Ideapad Slim 3Xby including a spare SSD slot for more storage if needed.

It also features support for Wi-Fi 7, allowing for fast charging with two-hours battery life after just 15 minutes plugged in. The Ideapad Slim 3X is available in EMEA from March.