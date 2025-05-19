Dell grows AI laptop line with Dell Pro Max Plus at Dell Technologies World 2025

Dell Technologies has taken the wraps off a new AI-focused laptop in its revamped Pro range, the Dell Pro Max Plus.

Announced during the opening day keynote at Dell Technologies World 2025 in Las Vegas, the Dell Pro Max Plus uses Intel’s Arrow Lake HX processors and is the first laptop to use Qualcomm’s AI 100 PC inference card. This is in contrast to the rest of the Dell Pro range, which uses Nvidia chips.

Jon Siegal, SVP of Product Marketing at Dell Technologies, told journalists: “This is really about supercharging inferencing at the edge, as opposed to helping developers. This is really helping AI engineers and data scientists in particular run large language models at the edge.”

According to specs provided by the company, the Dell Pro Max Plus has 55 watt processors and up to 256GB RAM, as well as 16TB storage. It can also support up to 109 billion parameters on the device.

“This is orders of magnitude more than could even be supported a year ago,” said Siegal. “Meta Llama 4, for example, would be an example of a … large parameter model running here.

“With the Dell Pro Max Plus, really large language models like this or [others], through hugging face, become truly portable.”

The Dell Pro Max Plus was teased in January by Kevin Terwilliger, vice president and general manager for Latitude and Docking in the client product group, when he revealed the demise of the XPS branding. He also revealed at the same time that more Snapdragon-powered devices would be coming in 2025, but didn’t indicate that the two announcements were linked.

Turning to the new device’s place in Dell Technologies’ wider strategy, Siegal added: “We’re focusing on making AI innovation much more portable here as part of the addition to the Dell AI Factory.”

The Dell Pro Max Plus may be the first product announcement from Dell Technologies World, but it certainly won’t be the last – as indicated in our preview, we also expect some data center announcements before the week is out.

Catch up with all the latest news and analysis from the event, as well as our live blog, by clicking here .