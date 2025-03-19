HP's AI printer push continues with new edge capabilities and security features

News
By published

Plans include smarter document scanning and a more secure use of AI with two new features

A HP AI-printer on a desk
(Image credit: Future)

HP has announced two new AI features that will be integrated on select members of its printer lineup, continuing the firm's effort to rejuvenate the legacy tech with generative AI.

The company set its sights on bringing AI to the world of printing last year and it has unveiled recent strides on this front at its Amplify conference in Nashville.

First up is 'Scan to Email', which will leverage generative AI to modernize what has become an antiquated and tedious process that has plagued businesses of all sizes since its inception.

The feature will be available on all LaserJet Pro MFP 3000 and 4000 series printers.

This will use optical character recognition (OCR) in combination with LLMs to create relevant titles, subject lines, content summaries, and searchable metadata for scanned documents users want to share via email.

The infamous 'scan.pdf' files generated by traditional scanners are almost indistinguishable from one another, and when trying to share multiple documents this can quickly lead to confusion and slow down administrative workflows.

Speaking on stage at the Amplify conference, Anneliese Olson, president of imaging, printing, and solutions at HP, said simplified printing is a priority for the company, and AI enhancements like this are part of this journey towards making printing a more seamless part of their workflow.

"Simplifying print... This is the number one request that we get from customers, 'please make it easier', because printing should actually fit more seamlessly into how we do things."

For businesses that often have to scan documents that contain sensitive information, HP is introducing 'Guided Redaction', which promises to automatically redact personally identifiable information (PII) as it is being scanned.

Users can select from a list of the specific types of PII they want to redact, from social security numbers to addresses, and leveraging OCR the printer or multifunctional will delete the pixels, ensuring the redaction is not reversible.

Unlike HP's scan to email feature, this redaction takes place on the printer itself, leveraging compute from an additional card they can equip their LaserJet Enterprise Flow series printer (models 500 – 800).

This ensures none of the sensitive data ever leaves the printer, and is the latest example of how HP is looking to bring AI enhancements beyond its PC line-up and build out a portfolio of devices that can take advantage of LLMs at the edge.

During his opening keynote, HP chief executive Enrique Lores laid out the company's vision to deliver AI at the edge across a range of devices in its portfolio and help customers take advantage of the benefits local AI compute can bring.

"We are focused on bringing AI to the edge and making sure that our customers can run AI models on their PCs [and] on the rest of the portfolio to get the advantages of those: lower cost, higher privacy and security, and faster [latency]."

Solomon Klappholz
Solomon Klappholz
Staff Writer

Solomon Klappholz is a Staff Writer at ITPro. He has experience writing about the technologies that facilitate industrial manufacturing which led to him developing a particular interest in IT regulation, industrial infrastructure applications, and machine learning.

More about printers
The Canon i-SENSYS LBP732Cdw printer on the ITPro background

Canon i-SENSYS LBP732Cdw review: A big, swift color laser for the busy small office
The Brother MFC L2980DW on the ITPro background

Brother MFC-L2980DW review: A mono laser multifunction for all your office imaging needs
C-suite executives arguing over generative AI adoption strategies in an office boardroom.

Generative AI adoption is 'creating deep rifts' at enterprises: Execs are battling each other over poor ROI, IT teams are worn out, and workers are sabotaging AI strategies
See more latest
Most Popular
C-suite executives arguing over generative AI adoption strategies in an office boardroom.
Generative AI adoption is 'creating deep rifts' at enterprises: Execs are battling each other over poor ROI, IT teams are worn out, and workers are sabotaging AI strategies
Logo of Google Cloud, which recently announced the Wiz acquisition, pictured at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
The Wiz acquisition stakes Google's claim as the go-to hyperscaler for cloud security – now it’s up to AWS and industry vendors to react
HP logo pictured on a sign at the company headquarters in Palo Alto, California, with cyclist passing by in background.
‘We think that selling everything helps the customer’: HP wants to supercharge its partner program to support a new market strategy
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
Keeper Security launches revamped partner program for 2025
Wiz logo pictured on a laptop screen.
Google confirms Wiz acquisition in record-breaking $32 billion deal
RSA encryption keys concept image showing digitized key with flowing power lines attached, placed on a background featuring binary code.
Millions of RSA encryption keys could be vulnerable to attack
Devin AI concept image showing a cartoon human head with open top with cogs floating out.
Solo.io targets Kubernetes efficiency gains with new agentic AI framework
Phishing email attack concept image showing letter symbols being held by dark colored hands.
Healthcare organizations need to shake up email security practices
Intel logo pictured at Computex 2024 in Taipei on June 4, 2024.
The gloves are off at Intel as new CEO plots major strategy shift
Demis Hassabis, CEO and founder of Google DeepMind, pictured on stage alongside Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, at the Gemini for the United Kingdom event in London.
Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis says AI isn’t a ‘silver bullet’ – but within five to ten years its benefits will be undeniable