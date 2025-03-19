‘We think that selling everything helps the customer’: HP wants to supercharge its partner program to support a new market strategy

HP has enhanced its partner program to encourage channel partners to sell its entire range of products and solutions as it expands its portfolio, targeting long-term growth with a diversified go-to market strategy.

Speaking at the firm’s annual Amplify 2025 conference, HP chief executive Enrique Lores said the company’s goal was to provide a more unified and consistent experience for end-users across its tech stack, and it was adapting its channel strategy to support this new ‘OneHP’ vision.

First of all, HP is restructuring its compensation system to incentive partners to meet and exceed their sales targets across four key pillars of the HP ecosystem: personal systems, print, services, and peripherals.

HP will build on its More for More benefit, introduced in 2023, which included a rate multiplier to boost sales and compensation from its partners, to include the entire HP portfolio of products and solutions.

Under this structure, partners that met their targets in a particular area would have their base compensation accelerated, and with Amplify SuperPower Booster, partners that meet their targets in each of HP’s four verticals could potentially earn up to 40% more than they do today.

The SuperPower Booster will come into effect from 1 May 2025, and in addition to incentivizing portfolio-wide sales, HP has also added further tools to support channel partners in this area.

This includes resources like a dedicated AI partner companion that can answer questions on the HP tech stack so sales reps can quickly get up to speed on the entire portfolio as well as a new sales experience tool to boost partner productivity.

HP makes channel changes to support new diversified vision

Speaking to ITPro, Mary Beth Walker, VP of partner experience & enablement at HP, said these changes reflect the company’s efforts to support partners as HP has diversified its business over recent years.

“Over the last few years we’ve really diversified what’s in our portfolio. We used to be fairly print and PC [focused], now we’ve both acquired and built peripherals, we’ve pretty aggressively built services and solutions, and not all of our partners 1) are used to or 2) have built selling across the portfolio into their strategy.”

Walker tied this change into HP’s wider OneHP vision and growth strategy, where customers see recurring value from adding HP products and services to their stack and future deals can become more lucrative as a result.

“We think that selling everything helps the customer. So we want [partners] to be able to sell across [the stack] and, from a growth perspective, deals are more profitable when you include services and so on,. so we really want entire partners to do that.”

Walker added that the new incentives and bolstered partner support ecosystem could also include supplanting competition in new areas of the market for HP, such as peripherals.

“This is a way for us to have [partners] not only sell across the portfolio, but potentially, because we can entice them now with this compensation benefit, sell our stuff instead of a competitor,” she explained.

“For instance, with the Poly peripherals that we bought, maybe they’re selling a lot of Jabra right now. We can say ‘Hey, if you sell ours instead then we’re going to make that worthwhile for you.’