Why the print channel is being pulled into board-level business conversations

For much of the past two decades, conversations about print rarely made it beyond IT, procurement, or facilities teams. Print was viewed as an operational necessity, as decisions centred on devices, consumables, service contracts and cost control. While important, these discussions were largely separate from wider conversations about business strategy.

Today, that distinction is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

Hybrid working has exposed weaknesses in how information moves through organizations. Documents, data and workflows now flow across offices, homes, cloud platforms and multiple applications, often relying on systems that were never designed to work together. As a result, businesses are taking a much closer look at the processes that sit behind everyday operations.

Half of UK businesses still rely on legacy workflows, according to our research, while a third struggle to integrate technology into everyday operations.

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In many organizations, print, digital workflows and IT systems continue to operate independently of one another, creating inefficiencies, security challenges and limited visibility over how information moves through the business.

It’s no secret that boards are increasingly focused on productivity, resilience, security and return on investment. When information is trapped within disconnected systems, manual intervention increases, slowing down decision-making and making governance more difficult to maintain. What may begin as a workflow issue can quickly become a business performance issue.

The changing customer mindset

Customers are no longer looking solely for technology providers. They are increasingly looking for partners who can help simplify operations and deliver measurable outcomes. The discussion is becoming less about individual products and more about how different technologies work together to support the wider business.

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That is particularly evident in hybrid environments. Many of the challenges organizations face today stem from fragmented processes. Employees often move between digital and physical workflows throughout the day, while information passes through multiple platforms, applications and systems. Without integration, inefficiencies can quickly accumulate, critically affecting employee experience, operational efficiency, security, and business agility.

At the same time, customers are placing greater emphasis on demonstrating value from technology investments. Rising operational costs, growing expectations around sustainability and increasing pressure to automate processes are forcing organizations to scrutinise investments more carefully. Technology decisions are being assessed against wider business objectives, whether that is improving efficiency, strengthening resilience or supporting long-term growth.

This is one reason service-led models continue to gain momentum across the channel.

Rather than purchasing individual products and services separately, organizations are increasingly looking for outcome-focused solutions that bring together hardware, software, analytics, support and ongoing optimisation.

Sustainability, operational efficiency, and demonstrating return on investment are all becoming part of the same conversation, creating opportunities for partners to act as trusted advisors rather than product suppliers. Long-term partnerships are particularly valuable in this environment, as customers need ongoing support to navigate changing market conditions, evolving regulations, and shifting business priorities.

To support this, vendors and partners are investing more heavily in market intelligence and education. By working closely with organizations such as Gartner, IDC, and Quocirca, partners can access deeper insight into emerging trends, customer challenges, and best practices, helping them have more informed conversations with customers. In many cases, the role is becoming one of coaching and knowledge-sharing, equipping customers with the information they need to make better decisions and demonstrate value across the business.

The channel and AI

Another factor drawing the channel into board-level discussions is the growing connection between AI, security, and sustainability. Historically, these priorities were often treated as separate initiatives, owned by different teams and managed under different budgets. Increasingly, organizations are discovering that progress in one area depends on progress in another.

AI initiatives rely on access to accurate information and effective governance. Security strategies depend on understanding where information resides and how it moves within the organization. Sustainability programmes require greater visibility into processes, resource usage and operational efficiency. However, businesses cannot automate or improve what they cannot see.

Success is becoming less dependent on individual products and more dependent on understanding customer objectives, identifying inefficiencies, and helping organizations build more resilient operating models. The ability to connect technologies, automate workflows and provide meaningful insight into business processes is becoming increasingly valuable.

Hybrid working may have exposed the weaknesses in disconnected workflows, but it has also created an opportunity.

As customers look for greater efficiency, stronger governance and clearer value from technology investments, the channel has a real chance to play a much broader role in helping organizations achieve those goals.