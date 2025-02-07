Dell Technologies just revamped its Partner Program for 2025 – here's what to expect

Dell Technologies has unveiled its revamped Partner Program for 2025, adding new incentives along with improved collaboration and a more consistent tier structure.

With partners contributing around half the company's net revenue, Dell says it is enhancing growth incentives, with Titanium partners now set to receive a new 2% Storage+ growth incentive when they meet quarterly targets.

This follows the recent introduction of an incremental 1.5% Client growth incentive for Titanium partners when they meet their quarterly Client PC unit target.

Dell is also touting its newly-unveiled AI PC portfolio, saying it will help partners to capitalize on the upcoming PC refresh cycle.

And it's promising all metal tier partners an incremental 4% Compete Select acquisition rebate when they win new business with Dell storage, data protection or Client+.

Similarly, the firm said it plans to retain a 3X services tier revenue accelerator for all storage-attached services, and said partners selling Storage+ with services and storage-based Dell APEX Subscriptions are best positioned to take advantage of this accelerator for next year’s metal tiering.

"The 2025 Dell Technologies Partner Program represents another year of collaboration and growth. And with the unprecedented opportunity surrounding Win11 and GenAI, we will be doubling down on supporting our partners to grow their client business," said Ian Heath, UK head of channel and distribution at Dell Technologies.

"With enhanced tools, tailored incentives and collaboration-first strategies, we’re absolutely committed to strengthening engagement, predictability and shared success."

Dell Technologies ramps up sustainability tool offerings

As part of the program refresh, Dell also unveiled a range of sustainability tools and resources for partners, including an energy efficiency calculator, messaging resources, an RFP portal tool, on-demand training, and Product Carbon Footprint reporting. The firm has also refreshed its Sustainability Competency, launched last year.

Naturally, there's a continued focus on AI, with the company embedding the technology in its solutions and giving partners access to AI-enabled architecture like the Dell AI Factory to help them build AI capabilities.

The company also updated its Data Science & AI training competency to help partners with its offerings across Dell AI Factory and on positioning Dell products for AI.

"Customers are moving from AI proof-of-concept to full deployments and expect genuine ROI as they scale. Businesses need the right strategy and infrastructure to run workloads across complex, ever-changing IT topologies," said Steve Young, UK SVP & MD at Dell Technologies.

"Our partners enable us to move, scale and innovate faster, and are integral to how we win. Those with established AI competencies will play a particularly critical role in delivering AI-driven outcomes for our customers and driving mutual success."