Strategies for guarding against emerging cyber risks and invisible threats

Businesses are facing an ever-expanding landscape of cyber threats. Generative AI, for example, has rapidly transformed industries, introducing breakthroughs in productivity and efficiency. From generating content to uncovering insights and automating workflows, AI-powered tools are reshaping the modern business landscape.

However, as AI systems grow more integral to business operations, the cyber threats targeting them are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

The rise of advanced techniques such as fileless attacks and the mimicking of legitimate processes has enabled malicious actors to bypass traditional defenses or security measures, operate undetected for an extended time, and ultimately pose significant risks to businesses.

To address and stay ahead of these challenges, organizations must adopt proactive measures to combat them and strengthen their cyber resilience.

The hidden danger of fileless attacks

Traditional malware has always relied on executable files that could be detected by antivirus software. Although, as cybersecurity defenses have strengthened, so too have the tactics exercised by attackers.

Unfortunately, fileless attacks aren’t exactly new, they’ve been around for years. But the way they’re carried out is constantly changing, making them much harder to detect and prevent. Since the activity looks like it’s coming from a trusted activity many security systems don’t recognise it as a threat. That’s why it’s vitally important to layer AI-based or AI-powered tools on top of existing prevention and detection methods.

Doing this strengthens your overall defenses, reduces the number of incidents, keeps things less complicated, and helps keep costs in check. It’s the smarter, more efficient way to stay ahead of constantly evolving threats. However, don’t lose sight of the fact that AI-enabled defenses and responses need to be layered on existing good practices. They are enhancements not replacements.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mimicking legitimate processes

Another growing concern is the ability of advanced malware to impersonate legitimate applications, processes and websites. Cybercriminals often use phishing websites to steal credentials, convincing users through malicious email links. These fake sites mimic legitimate ones to trick users into entering sensitive information. Previously, these sites were hosted on suspicious domains that security tools could flag easily.

Now, attackers use trusted infrastructure from reliable companies to disguise their sites, making them appear more legitimate with authentic-looking domains and certificates. Once in, attackers can quietly pass through systems, obtain sensitive data, or even compromise valuable intellectual property (IP) without raising alarm by mimicking the behaviour of trusted programs.

Cybercriminals may exploit generative AI tools, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or MidJourney, that lack robust security protections. They might manipulate these tools to hide harmful code within images and copy or create convincing fake files and emails, mimicking legitimate communications from trusted people within an organization. The kicker is that once the cyber criminals get inside, malware can operate undetected, gaining access to organization data and disrupting operations.

This tactic, which is increasingly employed by threat actors, is particularly harmful because it exploits the trust businesses and users have in their own tools and software.

The risks of undetected malware

The longer advanced malware is able to operate undetected, the greater the risk it poses to the target. This is often a gateway that facilitates an attacker’s access to legitimate tools and the consequences can be devastating. Once those tools have been compromised, as might happen in a Living off the Land (LOTL) attack, then the ability to prevent or detect and respond to an intrusion becomes significantly harder.

A breach of sensitive data not only exposes organizations to potential fines and legal issues, but can also erode trust among clients, customers, and potentially employees. Beyond data loss, malware can disrupt systems causing downtime, lost productivity, and significant recovery costs.

The impact of this could be crippling, with organizations facing legal fees, remediation costs, and potentially even ransomware payments. Perhaps most damaging is the hit to their reputation if the breach is exposed by media outlets, which could cause stakeholder confidence to dip, risking future success.

All these risks combined show the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard assets and reputation.

How to build a resilient defense

Cyber threats can open the door to all kinds of risks such as data breaches, service disruptions, fraud, or ransomware attacks. Tackling these risks early on is far better than dealing with a full-blown attack where hackers have already gained access and are able to set up multiple back doors. It remains true that prevention is easier, cheaper, and far less disruptive than trying to contain and clean up after the attack.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Seven pitfalls MSPs should avoid when building a resilient IT organization

A strong cybersecurity strategy begins with maintaining robust security hygiene, which acts as a strong foundation for protecting against malware threats. Addressing vulnerabilities can make it significantly harder for malicious actors to get access to information or systems. Some of these important practices include consistently updating and patching software and operating systems, as well as deploying endpoint security solutions to monitor and safeguard devices.

In addition to basic cyber hygiene and appropriate good practices, leveraging AI-based threat detection tools is a powerful way of identifying and responding to the volume of cyber threats and the velocity at which they evolve.

These tools use machine learning to analyse large volumes of data in real-time, detecting differences and suspicious patterns or phrases that traditional methods might miss. With capabilities like behavioural analysis, real-time monitoring, and predictive threat detection, AI-powered solutions provide continuous visibility into system activities, enabling organizations to identify and counteract potential threats swiftly and effectively.

Human error remains a leading cause of security breaches, making employee education and cyber awareness essential elements of any security strategy. Comprehensive training should teach staff to recognise phishing attempts, understand security policies, best practices regarding password security, and how to use AI applications safely. Regular training sessions, supported by simulated phishing campaigns, can encourage a culture of awareness and action throughout the organization.

Finally, adopting continuous monitoring and real-time alert systems is crucial for detecting and mitigating threats as they emerge. These systems can flag unusual or suspicious activities, unauthorised configuration changes, providing immediate notifications of potential breaches. This proactive approach ensures swift responses to threats, minimizing damage and recovery time, and reinforcing the organization’s overall cybersecurity position.

Looking ahead

As malware continues to evolve, businesses must remain agile and adaptive in their cybersecurity strategies. Multi-stage attacks that use AI-generated tactics alongside traditional cyber attack methods aren’t just on the horizon, they’re happening now, and organizations are already feeling the impact.

These types of attacks are evolving at a rapid pace, often in ways we haven’t yet anticipated. While traditional approaches like strong cyber hygiene, defense strategies, and zero trust architectures are still essential, they’re no longer sufficient on their own to address many of today’s risks. Businesses need to adapt quickly, combining these essential practices with innovative, advanced AI-powered solutions to stay ahead of threats.