‘This is about as close as you can get to a personal supercomputer’: AMD has Nvidia in its crosshairs with the Threadripper Halo AI workstation

AMD has unveiled a new workstation designed to support developers with local AI inference and agent orchestration.

The Threadripper Halo comes equipped with a 96-core Threadripper Pro 9995WX CPU alongside two MI350P GPUs, with the option to expand this to four GPUs.

Elsewhere, it boasts up 576 GB of HBM3e as well as 2.6TB of combined memory and up to 16.4TB/s of system memory bandwidth, making it a powerful device aimed primarily at running frontier models and fleets of agents.

Announced at IFA 2026, the Threadripper Halo is expected to launch next year and looks primed to compete with Nvidia’s DGX Station. Indeed, the company specifically noted that it boasts 3.4x the total system memory compared to the Nvidia offering.

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Exact details on a release timeline or pricing are yet to be revealed.

Speaking at IFA , Jack Huynh, SVP and general manager of AMD’s computing and graphics group, said the new workstation will “redefine personal AI”.

“This is the most powerful workstation in the world, designed and engineered for a complete new era of computing, capable of running AI models with more than a trillion parameters,” he told attendees.

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“This is about as close as you can get to a personal supercomputer.”

According to AMD, the Threadripper Halo is catered primarily toward “individuals and small teams doing serious AI work who are currently constrained by cloud access or shared infrastructure”.

This spans AI researchers, engineering teams, model developers, and creators working with large language models (LLMs), the company said.

Local AI in the spotlight

The announcement by AMD comes amidst a sharpened focus on local AI capabilities for enterprises. A host of manufacturers have unveiled PCs and laptops with embedded AI capabilities.

As ITPro previously reported, devices such as the Dell Pro Max range also target local AI inference gains for enterprises.

In the wake of Nvidia GTC this year, IDC highlighted AI-powered workstations as an exciting new growth area for manufacturers.

“Traditional workstations are evolving beyond the familiar tower form factor toward a new class of high-density, near-user AI systems that IDC identifies as part of an emerging “sidetop” category,” the consultancy noted at the time .

The focus on local AI capabilities also looks to tackle rising costs associated with the technology, particularly since the advent of agents.

Token consumption rates – and costs – are now a recurring pain point for enterprises, with research from Gartner showing token costs could exceed developer salaries by 2028.

A key talking point for providers lies in the cost disparity between local agent inference and cloud-based API costs. Separate research from Signal65 , for example, found that agentic AI workloads consume up to fifteen-times more tokens compared to traditional chatbot interactions.

Equipping developers with local AI capabilities could reduce costs on this front, Signal65 found. Benchmark tests conducted on Dell Pro Max GB10 and GB300 workstations - equipped with Nvidia hardware - markedly reduced token costs.

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