Colt DCS to expand West London data center campus in £2.5bn investment
Three new hyperscale data centers and an innovation hub will be added to the site
Colt DCS has secured approval to expand its Hayes Digital Park data center campus in West London as part of a £2.5 billion investment.
The company says it plans to build three new hyperscale data centers and an innovation hub in partnership with Brunel University as part of the expansion scheme.
These new data centers, dubbed London 6, 7, and 8, will be powered using 100% renewable energy, according to Colt.
Power contracts for the development have been secured with the National Grid and are expected to provide an additional 97MW in power to the broader site, bringing total capacity to 160MW.
Xavier Matagne, Chief Real Estate Officer at Colt DCS, said the move marks “another important milestone” for the company’s expansion and broader UK digital economy.
“Data centers are a cornerstone of digital transformation,” Matagne said. “With this expansion, we can help power innovation, support the AI revolution, and contribute to the energy transition.”
Colt DCS eyes 2029 launch date
Colt said construction is expected to start mid-2026, with the first of three new data centers, London 6, scheduled to go live in early 2029.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Upon opening, Colt said the new facilities are projected to create over 500 permanent jobs, with the company planning to train more than 50 technical apprentices over a ten-year period.
Elsewhere, AECOM will lead development of the design proposals for the planned Innovation Hub. The hub will be used as a “base for innovation and community engagement”, according to Colt, hosting events for the local community.
“Our new campus in Hayes, including the Innovation Hub in partnership with Brunel University, will drive community value, from reusing heat for district heating to creating jobs, skills, and long-term investment,” Matagne commented.
“As one of the few operators capable of delivering new capacity in this area of London over the next decade, we’re proud to be helping power the UK’s future economy in a sustainable and inclusive way,”
Councilor Steve Tuckwell, Hillingdon Council’s cabinet member for planning, housing, and growth, welcomed innovation hub plans, describing the move as an “exciting new development that will help foster economic growth” in the local community.
“It will equip residents and smaller local businesses with the right skills, affordable workspaces, and opportunities to thrive,” he said.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
OpenAI and AWS sign bumper $38 billion cloud contract
News The move by OpenAI doesn’t signal an end to its long-running ties with Microsoft
-
Microsoft and Nvidia are teaming up again to support UK startups
News Agentic Launchpad will offer participants AI expertise, training and networking, and marketing support
-
Majority of English data centers use less water than a 'typical leisure center' as operators embrace new cooling methods
News England’s data centers are surprisingly efficient when it comes to water consumption
-
Stargate project: OpenAI, Oracle pledge support for $500 billion AI infrastructure drive
News US President Donald Trump has unveiled the launch of the $500 billion Stargate Project to expand US AI infrastructure in collaboration with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank.
-
Data centers are growing in size and number as AI prompts widespread global expansion
Analysis Generative AI continues to push up demand for more sites and increased capacity at physical locations
-
CoreWeave’s first two UK data centers are now operational
News The company's European plans for this year also include new facilities in Norway, Sweden, and Spain
-
Data centers will be critical to UK economic growth in the coming decade – but researchers have warned of a ‘data doomsday’ unless energy infrastructure is improved
News With TechUK calling for improved grid connections and easier access to renewable energy, a new study warns that the world's entire electricity supply may not be enough
-
The AI disruption: Challenges and guidance for data center design
Whitepaper Energy Management Research Center