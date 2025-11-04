Colt DCS to expand West London data center campus in £2.5bn investment

Colt DCS has secured approval to expand its Hayes Digital Park data center campus in West London as part of a £2.5 billion investment.

The company says it plans to build three new hyperscale data centers and an innovation hub in partnership with Brunel University as part of the expansion scheme.

These new data centers, dubbed London 6, 7, and 8, will be powered using 100% renewable energy, according to Colt.

Power contracts for the development have been secured with the National Grid and are expected to provide an additional 97MW in power to the broader site, bringing total capacity to 160MW.

Xavier Matagne, Chief Real Estate Officer at Colt DCS, said the move marks “another important milestone” for the company’s expansion and broader UK digital economy.

“Data centers are a cornerstone of digital transformation,” Matagne said. “With this expansion, we can help power innovation, support the AI revolution, and contribute to the energy transition.”

Colt said construction is expected to start mid-2026, with the first of three new data centers, London 6, scheduled to go live in early 2029.

Upon opening, Colt said the new facilities are projected to create over 500 permanent jobs, with the company planning to train more than 50 technical apprentices over a ten-year period.

Elsewhere, AECOM will lead development of the design proposals for the planned Innovation Hub. The hub will be used as a “base for innovation and community engagement”, according to Colt, hosting events for the local community.

“Our new campus in Hayes, including the Innovation Hub in partnership with Brunel University, will drive community value, from reusing heat for district heating to creating jobs, skills, and long-term investment,” Matagne commented.

“As one of the few operators capable of delivering new capacity in this area of London over the next decade, we’re proud to be helping power the UK’s future economy in a sustainable and inclusive way,”

Councilor Steve Tuckwell, Hillingdon Council’s cabinet member for planning, housing, and growth, welcomed innovation hub plans, describing the move as an “exciting new development that will help foster economic growth” in the local community.

“It will equip residents and smaller local businesses with the right skills, affordable workspaces, and opportunities to thrive,” he said.

