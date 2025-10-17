Colt DCS bolsters senior leadership with double appointment

Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) has doubled down on growth ambitions with a brace of key senior leadership appointments.

David Hyatt has been named as the senior director of development and delivery for the UK and Europe, while Florian Hoyndorf steps into the role of global senior director of commercial investment and asset strategy.

The move comes as Colt DCS looks to expand its global presence in response to increasing demand for hyperscale and AI-ready IT capacity.

A seasoned industry veteran, David Hyatt arrives with more than 15 years’ experience in the hyperscale data center industry and is credited with having delivered hundreds of megawatts of capacity through high-performing teams.

Colt said Hyatt will leverage his expertise in strategic planning and sustainable design to lead the strategy and execution of site development, design, commercial, and delivery for the UK and Europe.

Florian Hoyndorf also brings a wealth of leadership experience, having spent 25 years in corporate real estate and development. Most recently, he served as head of development for Europe at Cromwell Property Group and has also held senior positions at Logista, Amazon, ALDI, and co-led his own investment and development firm.

Colt said Hoyndorf will add valuable experience in major project financing, operational improvement, as well as team leadership. In his new role, he will help shape Colt’s corporate development and asset strategy roadmap as the provider targets further growth.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Headquartered in London, Colt DCS specializes in the building and operation of data centers for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Since its founding in 2010 under the umbrella of parent company Colt Technology Services, the firm’s portfolio has grown to include 13 operational data centers, with a further 19 in development across cities in the UK, Europe, as well as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In an announcement the company said its latest leadership appointments will help support this rapid growth and the execution of future hyperscale projects.

“I’m delighted to welcome David and Florian,” commented Colt DCS CEO Niclas Sanfridsson.

“Their extensive experience and strategic vision will accelerate growth, sharpen the execution of our hyperscale projects across Real Estate and Corporate Development teams, and strengthen collaboration at Colt DCS”.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.