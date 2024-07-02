Northern Data Group becomes first company in Europe to acquire Nvidia H200 GPUs

High-performance computing (HPC) provider Northern Data Group has announced it has purchased Nvidia H200 GPUs through a new partnership with Supermicro.

The collaboration will see Northern Data’s Taiga Cloud platform become the first cloud service provider in Europe to provide access to Nvidia’s powerful H200 GPU hardware, with delivery and deployment expected during Q4 of this year.

In an announcement, the firm said the addition of the GPUs will expand the capabilities of its HPC solutions as well as complement its generative AI CSP offering, already the largest in Europe.

“Our GenAI platform is constantly evolving and we are proud to collaborate with Supermicro to be the first in Europe to offer access to NVIDIA H200 GPUs,” commented Aroosh Thillainathan, founder and CEO of Northern Data Group.

“This is testament to our commitment to continually offer industry-leading, next-generation solutions.

“As an Elite Partner of Nvidia, we are proud to continue to offer cutting-edge technology, deployed in line with recommended architecture references to maximize the technology.”

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Northern Data Group specializes in providing HPC solutions to businesses and research institutions via its three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining.

Taiga Cloud, Europe’s first and largest generative AI cloud service provider, will leverage the new Nvidia H200 GPUs as part of its cloud-based, ultra-fast GPU network to help organizations accelerate AI and machine learning innovation.

Northern Data said the first full island of over 2,000 H200 GPUs will utilize BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs) and Nvidia’s Mellanox CX7 network interface cards (NICs) to provide 32 petaFLOPs of performance.

Powered by carbon-free, renewable energy, the new GPUs will take up residence in one of Northern Data’s European data centers and is expected to feature a power usage effectiveness ratio of less than 1.2.

Vik Malyala, Supermicro’s president and managing director for EMEA and SVP of technology and AI, said the partnership will help drive value for Northern Data’s European customers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Northern Data Group to expand its GenAI Cloud offering to include Supermicro GPU servers based on the latest Nvidia H200 HGX GPUs,” he said.

“Supermicro is fully committed to delivering the most performant and energy efficient AI infrastructure and solutions, and this collaboration will accelerate availability and bring the best value for customers in Europe.”