Data centers will now be classed as critical national infrastructure in the UK

The UK’s Department of Science, Information, and Technology (DSIT) has announced that data centers are to be designated as critical national infrastructure (CNI) as part of the government’s drive for economic growth.

With this new classification, data centers responsible for “powering the economy” will receive government support in the event of “critical incidents”, according to a statement issued by DSIT.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle made the announcement on 12 September 2024, marking the first designation of its kind since the space and defense sectors gained the same status in 2015.

The IT infrastructure facilities storing vital NHS, financial, and personal smartphone data will get stronger protections against cyber attacks, environmental disasters, and IT outages.

This puts data centers on the same footing as other sectors recognized as critical to the nation, including water, energy, and emergency services systems, and will receive government support with the recovery and anticipation of critical incidents.

For example, the government has said it will set up a “dedicated CNI data infrastructure team of senior government officials who will monitor and anticipate potential threats, provide prioritized access to security agencies including the National Cyber Security Centre, and coordinate access to emergency services should an incident occur.”

The new classification will aim to give industry greater reassurances when setting up businesses in the UK and help generate economic growth.

Bruce Owen, UK managing director of digital infrastructure provider Equinix, praised the move, noting it was time the internet and the infrastructure that supports it were recognized as an essential service.

"We welcome today’s announcement by the government which recognises the critical nature of data centers and digital infrastructure to the economy and society,” he said.

"The internet, and the digital infrastructure that underpins it, has rapidly grown to be as fundamental to each one of our daily lives as water, gas, and electricity, and is now a service that people and the UK economy can no longer live without.”

Matthew Evans, director of markets and chief operating officer at techUK also welcomed the decision.

"Data centers are fundamental to our digitizing economy and are a key driver of growth. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Government and our stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of these new measures and their impact on the sector," he said.

"Continued engagement and partnership will be key in advancing our shared objectives of a secure, resilient, and thriving digital economy."

Designation comes hot on the heels of UK plans for Europe's largest data center

This announcement comes after news that the UK government welcomed a proposed £3.75 billion investment in Europe’s largest data center in Hertfordshire, which is slated to support around 14,000 jobs.

Data company DC01UK recently submitted its planning application to Hertsmere Borough Council for construction on the 85-acre site, stating the center would bring significant local investment.

The facility is expected to support 700 local jobs, as well as roughly 13,000 data and tech roles around the UK.

Commenting on the proposed investment, Kyle acknowledged the vital role of data centers in the modern UK economy.

“Data centers are the engines of modern life, they power the digital economy and keep our most personal information safe,” he explained.

“Bringing data centers into the Critical National Infrastructure regime will allow better coordination and cooperation with the Government against cyber criminals and unexpected events.”

“The huge £3.75bn private investment announced today in Hertfordshire is a vote of confidence in those plans and a clear example of my determination to ensure technological advancements are helping to grow our economy and create wealth across the country.”