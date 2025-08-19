Channel Focus: All you need to know about Snowflake's partner program

Snowflake - initially called Snowflake Computing - was a 2012 brainchild of former Oracle data architects Benoit Dageville and Thierry Cruanes, with database scientist Marcin Zukowski, in San Mateo, California.

Today headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, and focused above all on its AI data cloud concept, Snowflake is known for its engineering chops in cloud data warehousing, separating data processing from data storage.

Its 2026 Q1 ended 30 April netted $1 billion in revenue, following a full-year 2025 totaling $3.5 billion. However, despite revenues 30% up from 2024, Snowflake reported a $1.5bn loss.

Snowflake’s CEO is Sridhar Ramaswamy, with Chris Niederman joining from AWS as alliances and channels leader in July. In 2025, the company boasts 8500 staff across 40 offices and roughly 12,000 partners , including phData , Qlik, Capgemini, Dataiku, Alteryx , and Blue Yonder. The partner program recently underwent some changes, which received positive feedback from the channel community.

Key offerings

The serverless, managed Snowflake Platform targets built-in governance, finops, and observability to help enterprises benefit from their data under an AI Data Cloud umbrella. It's all about having a data platform as a self-managed service , according to the vendor, which is largely end-user hardware and software-free. Snowflake handles the maintenance, management, upgrades, and tuning.

Capabilities incorporate data integration and collaboration functionalities, data source connectivity, and developer tooling.

Highlighted are Snowflake ML for model development and ML ops, Snowpark libraries and code execution, and Cortex AI for accessing large language models (LLMs).

Recent news

Snowflake in June 2025 announced plans to acquire open-source Postgres provider Crunchy Data. The aim? Developing secure agentic AI faster.

open-source Postgres provider Crunchy Data. The aim? Developing secure faster. Fawad Qureishi, Snowflake global industry field CTO, told ITPro in March that businesses need AI to convert data from byproduct into "digital fuel", requiring complete lineage traceability and audit of entire processes.

ITPro in March that businesses need AI to convert data from byproduct into "digital fuel", requiring complete lineage traceability and audit of entire processes. CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, opening Snowflake's World Tour 2024, reiterated Snowflake and partners as poised to usher in " the era of enterprise AI. where AI is easy, efficient, and trusted ".

Snowflake for partners

End-users harness Snowflake to build, use, and share data, apps, and AI; many partners offer professional, managed, or implementation services. Within the AI Data Cloud concept, Snowflake has remodeled its partner approach and is gearing up for more updates in its bid to hit $10bn by 2030.

Dan Waters, Snowflake's regional vice president for partners, notes that partners are key to its global ambitions across a complex ecosystem, especially as further advancements such as agentic Snowflake intelligence roll out.

"Focusing on that democratized data and use of Snowflake as a data platform, the great thing is, partners are part of that with us. We work with partners to develop market solutions and their capability," Waters says. "So we train them, give them early access to that innovation. With product release, we already have a community already set up to speak to clients on how they take this on."

As new-minted channels chief Niederman said in July , it's all about accelerating joint successes.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how a thriving partner ecosystem and partner-led growth directly impact customer success. Snowflake's partners are at the forefront of innovation, extending the power of the AI Data Cloud and enabling our joint customers to unlock maximum value from their data and drive business outcomes," he says.

The overarching Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) sits up top. "We have partners that we work with to sell, and work with on delivery and strategic advisory. We have partners that build applications , manage native-connected applications, and partners that are strategic from a technology and platform perspective, like, for instance, Workday, Microsoft , AWS," confirms Waters.

Partner programs, tiers, and partner types

SPN partner types include Select, Premier, and Elite tiers: AI Data Cloud Services partners - delivering and managing Snowflake platform services. AI Data Cloud Product partners - building products and taking them to market. Data Cloud partners such as strategic AWS, Microsoft, and Google partnerships or ISVs.

include Select, Premier, and Elite tiers: Certifications , renewable every two years: SnowPro Associate introductory certification. SnowPro Core technical certification - demonstrates the ability to implement Snowflake. Three SnowPro Specialty certifications - Snowpark, Native Apps, and Gen AI. Five role-based SnowPro Advanced certifications - Architect, Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Administrator, and Data Analyst.

Certification exam guides are on the same page. Click here to create an account and schedule exams . Further resources are here , with a report on certification value here .

Further benefits, rewards, and incentives

Training via Snowflake University - Get access via the Snowflake Community . The array of resources includes:

Sign up and get on board

To join the program, sign up to SPN with this Enroll button . "We are looking for domain expertise, and data specialists, but also partners that have reach and broad segment or vertical expertise that are looking to drive innovation for their customers," says Waters. "We want to bring in partners that are focused and clear on what they want to work with us on and how this will drive value to our joint customers." Create a user account here .

Email partner support at partnersupport@snowflake.com or contact sales here .

Snowflake is on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , Threads , and X . There's also a LinkedIn SPN group for partners .