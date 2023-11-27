2023 ThreatLabz enterprise IoT and OT threat report

Strategies to ensure the resilience of OT environments

2023 ThreatLabz Enterprise IoT and OT Threat Report
The internet of things (IoT) affords us connectivity and convenience, but it presents enterprises with an inconvenient truth: IoT and OT devices are prime targets for cyberattacks. 

The Zscaler ThreatLabz research team found that IoT malware attacks increased 400% in the first half of 2023 compared to 2022.

Read the 2023 Enterprise IoT and OT Threat Report for in-depth analysis of device activity and IoT malware trends based on data from the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, the world’s largest inline security cloud.

