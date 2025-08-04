Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group merge to form O2 Daisy

A new business-to-business telecoms firm has launched, formed through the merger of Virgin Media O2 Business and Daisy Group.

The new company, O2 Daisy, will have a large customer base - 45.8 million broadband, mobile, phone and home subscribers - and scaled fixed and mobile networks of Virgin Media O2.

This will be combined with the platforms, product sets, and business-to-business experience of Daisy Group.

The company will be led by Matthew Riley as chairman and Jo Bertram as CEO.

“Today we start on our mission to shake up the market and provide the technology needed to make every business better. With the launch of our new standalone company, we’re putting our focus on what really matters - helping businesses of all sizes connect and grow," said Bertram.

"By bringing together two experienced teams and supercharging them with scaled networks, agile systems and comprehensive products, we’re ready to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

O2 Daisy will target businesses from Small Office Home Office (SOHO) outfits to large enterprises and public sector organizations. It will, right from the start, be the UK’s second-largest small and medium-sized business (SMB) solutions provider.

Teams have been merged by the two firms, with O2 Daisy now having bases across the country, including hubs in Nelson, Sheffield, Manchester, London, Reading, and Bournemouth.

What to expect from O2 Daisy

The company will start out with around £1.4 billion in annual pro forma revenues and earnings of £150 million, with a customer base spanning hundreds of thousands of SMBs, large enterprises, public sector bodies, and indirect partners.

From today, it will offer a broad product portfolio that includes data and Wi-Fi solutions, workplace tools, 5G private networks, cloud-based services, cybersecurity offerings, and O2 Motion movement insights.

This includes an expanded range of products, such as cloud-based products and Teams Phone Mobile, as well as other on-net connectivity services. More solutions are expected to be released in the coming months, according to Virgin Media O2..

Similarly, the new firm will continue to use its existing brands during the integration phase, with further brand and operational updates expected in the coming months. For the time being, there’s no change to any services and all help and support contacts remain the same.

“This is an exciting day for O2 Daisy, as we officially launch and bring together two highly successful companies into one powerhouse team. In a fast-changing world, growth is inextricably linked to the ability to access world-class IT and communications infrastructure," said Riley.

"Driven by the entrepreneurial spirit we’re known for, O2 Daisy will revolutionize the telecommunications and IT landscape, by creating connectivity offerings fit for UK businesses of all sizes – underpinning their own growth stories.”

