Bitdefender targets security gaps with new Cybersecurity Advisory Services

Bitdefender has announced the launch of a new Cybersecurity Advisory Services scheme, a collection of offerings designed to help businesses improve security posture and address security gaps.

Available now, the services offer high-level security consulting and on-demand access to specialist expertise to help create tailored strategies, reduce risk, as well as comply with data regulations across all IT environments.

According to Bitdefender, the offering will help solve critical challenges in identifying and tackling skills gaps across people, processes, and technologies as the attack surface continues to grow.

Each customer will have access to a customized delivery team that includes a delivery manager, certified consultants, and a team lead, tailored to their industry, geographical location, and regulatory needs.

The services are structured into three key pillars - Strategy and Leadership, Risk and Compliance, and Event Preparedness - and can be leveraged as a complementary addition to Bitdefender’s solutions portfolio or as a standalone offering.

Under the hood of Bitdefender’s Cybersecurity Advisory Services

As part of the scheme, customers can leverage new advisory retainers designed to help bolster organizational leadership and provide strategic security guidance.

These services draw from an experienced pool of CISOs and security experts to help strengthen and train security teams, develop strategies, create tailored policy frameworks, as well as establish measurable KPIs.

Similarly, Bitdefender’s risk and compliance services aim to help organizations establish and evaluate requirements based on industry, partners, supply chains, and geography.

Certified consultants will assess businesses against standards such as ISO 27001, NIST CSF, GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2, to identify and bridge gaps.

Elsewhere, the scheme also aims to help enterprises prepare for data breaches, natural disasters, and outages.

Consultants will assess factors such as operational and monetary impact, development of incident response, business continuity, as well as disaster recovery plans.

The firm said this will include real-world scenario drills and exercises to fine-tune crisis management.

As attack surfaces and skills gaps continue to widen, Paul Hadjy, vice president of APAC and cyber security services at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group, said effective modern security must go beyond technology to encompass people, processes, and essential regulatory compliance.

“Bitdefender Cybersecurity Advisory Services helps organizations understand their current security posture, address gaps, optimize strategies, and prioritize actions with expert guidance,” he explained.

“These services complement our full portfolio including endpoint protection, MDR and offensive services providing a viable path to a much more streamlined and thorough cyber security operation.”

