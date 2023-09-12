Salesforce launches Einstein Copilot in sweeping update to AI assistant

Salesforce has announced a sweeping update to its Einstein AI assistant in a move to provide customers with greater generative AI capabilities.

The “next generation” iteration of Einstein, which initially launched in 2016, will include a host of new features and functionalities, including Einstein Copilot.

Einstein Copilot is a conversational AI assistant that Salesforce said will be integrated across its applications.

“Einstein Copilot will drive productivity by assisting users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in secure proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud,” the firm said in a statement.

Users of the AI assistant will be able to generate “trusted and accurate” recommendations and content to automate a range of tasks, such as building digital storefronts, creating data visualizations, and drafting custom code.

The tech giant added that the new Einstein Copilot will provide “proactive” options for additional actions beyond basic user queries. This includes automated action plans for after-sales calls, providing sales associates with recommended steps to “close deals fast”.

Einstein customization

Running parallel to the Einstein Copilot announcement today, Salesforce unveiled the launch of the new Copilot Studio, which is aimed at enabling users to “build and tailor” AI assistants through Einstein Copilot.

This customization layer for Einstein Copilot will allow users to create AI assistants based on supporting specific business areas with relevant prompts, skills, and AI models.

The firm said the studio function will enable the creation of AI models aimed specifically at accomplishing sales, service, marketing, commerce, or IT-related tasks.

A key feature highlighted by Salesforce is the launch of a dedicated ‘prompt builder’.

This will allow users to build, test, and deploy generative AI prompts that “match their company’s brand and communication style without requiring deep technical expertise”.

Salesforce has framed the launch of this prompt builder as a tool to help ‘democratize’ the use of generative AI across enterprise operations.

“Unlike other prompt engineering tools that require integration and specific skills, Prompt Builder will be a low-code experience that rapidly delivers grounded prompts across any CRM app or workflow,” the firm said.

Specifically citing its use in marketing, for example, the firm said that an individual could request the tool to generate a personalized message for a new product based on a customer’s purchase history and location.

“Einstein Copilot will then auto-generate personalized messages that align with individual customer preferences, reference past purchases, and demographic information,” the firm said.