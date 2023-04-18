Anatomy of identity-based attacks
Helping security teams mitigate identity-based attacks
As a security practitioner, protecting your organization’s data is your number one priority. Yet with the explosion of the mobile and hybrid workforce, SaaS adoption, and application modernization, new attack methodologies arise all the time.
And even with a Zero Trust Architecture enforcing principles of least privilege, security teams still need proper identity and access management (IAM) solutions incorporated into their security projects to thwart these attacks.
Download this whitepaper to learn from our security experts how teams like yours can mitigate threats and fortify your defences.
