Build vs. buy: Is managing Customer Identity slowing your time to market?
Why identity should be top of mind
Every team building a web or mobile app faces the same dilemma when adding new functionality: Should we build it in-house or use out-of-the-box services? And, more often than not, authenticated user access sparks a debate.
For those that opt to build Customer Identity solutions in house, the logic looks like this: Our developers can handle customer identity. It’s a login box. How hard could it be?
But Customer Identity is so much more than just the login box. As businesses grow and add features, maintaining a homegrown solution can be a major drain on resources. Developer time spent on DIY identity, security, and privacy compliance is time taken away from core business innovation.
Watch this on-demand webinar now, which discusses how dev teams can:
- Lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) of application development
- Reduce the risk of a security and compliance breach
- Keep developers motivated and improve engineering efficiency
