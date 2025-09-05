Cisco promises AI training for a million Americans
The company joins Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in support of the government's Pledge to America's Youth – Investing in AI Education
Cisco's announced another big skills training drive, pledging to upskill a million more people in AI and digital technologies over the next four years.
The US initiative follows a White House AI meeting with government and industry leaders, as part of the Pledge to America's Youth: Investing in AI Education, a national effort to expand AI learning and readiness.
"This effort underscores a collective priority to prepare people of all ages for the AI era. We are proud to stand alongside government and industry leaders in this pledge," said Fran Katsoudas, Cisco's EVP and chief people, policy, and purpose officer.
"Through 'Learn with Cisco', we aim to train one million more people across the US in AI and digital skills over the next four years. This reflects our core belief: every person deserves the opportunity to step confidently into the economy of the future."
The company's observed that educators aren't always fully equipped to teach AI, and said it's working to bridge that gap with curricula, training, and tools for teachers and businesses.
Cisco has been running its Networking Academy for nearly 30 years, and said that over that time, more than 2.9 million people have taken part. More than nine-in-ten of those who complete the course go on to jobs or further education, it said.
"The fact is undeniable: to stay ahead, the ability to learn is an important skill and a competitive edge for individuals, companies, and countries," said Katsoudas.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"Embedding continuous learning into everything builds a workforce ready to adapt, innovate, and lead for lasting impact."
The US training initiative follows a similar scheme for the EU, launched earlier this year. The initiative involves offering free training to 1.5 million people in essential skills such as digital awareness, cybersecurity, data science, IoT, and AI. Again, there's training for teachers too.
Tech giants promise $330 million for AI training
Cisco wasn't the only tech giant to make promises at the White House meeting, with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft between them, promising $330 million for AI training.
Google pledged to allocate $150 million from a previously $1 billion commitment to grants supporting AI education and digital wellbeing.
Amazon, meanwhile, said it would support AI skills training for four million learners and provide curricula for 10,000 educators by 2028.
And Microsoft said it would offer Copilot free in Microsoft 365 for college students, along with $1.25 million in grants for educators and free LinkedIn Learning AI courses for students, teachers and job-seekers.
"As we think about this national priority, we think it comes down to three things. First, empowering teachers and students with the latest AI tools," said vice chair and president Brad Smith.
"Second, building AI skills. With AI moving faster than any technology in history, the only way to keep up is learning by doing and getting recognized for it. Third, creating economic opportunity by connecting these new skills to jobs."
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Software engineers among the hardest hit in latest Cisco layoffs
- Cisco eyes network security gains for agentic AI
- Cisco wants to train 1.5 million Europeans in digital skills
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Channel focus: All you need to know about Citrix's partner program
Channel focus Citrix continues to focus on channel strengths that it sees promote growth -- rather than diluting resources across a larger channel
-
Framework Desktop review
Reviews AMD's Ryzen Max CPUs debut in Framework's impressive modular self-build small-form desktop PC
-
Software engineers among hardest hit in latest Cisco layoffs
News A significant portion of job cuts affect staff in software engineering roles, documents show.
-
Who is Mustafa Suleyman?
From Oxford drop out to ethical AI pioneer, Mustafa Suleyman is one of the biggest players in AI
-
Lenovo promotes Per Overgaard to general manager for ISG EMEA
News Overgaard will spearhead Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group as organizations continue to invest in AI and advanced infrastructure
-
Cisco names Oliver Tuszik as global sales chief
News Cisco has announced the appointment of Oliver Tuszik as its new executive vice president of global sales, who replaces Gary Steele.
-
Women show more team spirit when it comes to cybersecurity, yet they're still missing out on opportunities
News While they're more likely to believe that responsibility should be shared, women are less likely to get the necessary training
-
Employees want purpose, and they’re willing to quit to find it – upskilling, career growth, and work-life balance have shifted priorities for workers
News Employees want purpose and meaning at work — and if they don't get it, two thirds would quit to find it.
-
DEI rollbacks could exacerbate tech talent shortages – nearly half of recruitment leaders worry diversity cuts will impact their company’s appeal and employee retention
News Finding talent with AI skills has already become a major challenge for enterprises, but with some enterprises shelving DEI hiring practices, research suggests the situation could get worse.
-
Cisco wants to train 1.5 million Europeans in digital skills
News Cisco has unveiled plans to provide free training to 1.5 million people across the EU as part of a major digital skills drive.