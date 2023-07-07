Why are cyber criminals targeting the UK?

The potential for cyber attacks will always rank as one of the top concerns for professionals. Over the decades, cyber attacks have gone from a headache for the IT department to something that can bring down an organization.

While it's now a bit trite to say it's not a case of if a business is attacked but when, with groups like LAPSUS$, LockBit, and Cl0p regularly targeting companies of all sizes the odds are increasingly in the criminals' favor.

In this episode Jane is joined by Charles Henderson, Global Head of IBM X-Force, to discuss the threats that the UK and other countries face, and how they can be tackled.

Highlights

“Think of threat actors as any other business. They're looking to adhere to sound business fundamentals and diversify what they're doing so that if one thing falls out of favor or fails, they have something to fall back on. “

“You have a thriving financial and manufacturing sector in the UK. And that's important because manufacturing was the number one attacked industry globally, and finance was number two.”

“If the world stood up today and stop paying, criminals would find it another way to monetize breaches. It's a good industry for them, it's profitable for them. What really needs to happen here is, we need to disrupt their market, to tip the balances of their business.”