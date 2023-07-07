Why are cyber criminals targeting the UK?

By Rory Bathgate
published

Attacks will continue until threat actors are hit in their wallets

The words 'Why are cyber criminals targeting the UK?' with ‘cyber criminals’ highlighted in yellow and the other words in white, against a blurred photo of a padlock, sitting on top of the UK flag and surrounded by loose keys from a keyboard
(Image credit: Future)

The potential for cyber attacks will always rank as one of the top concerns for professionals. Over the decades, cyber attacks have gone from a headache for the IT department to something that can bring down an organization. 

While it's now a bit trite to say it's not a case of if a business is attacked but when, with groups like LAPSUS$, LockBit, and Cl0p regularly targeting companies of all sizes the odds are increasingly in the criminals' favor. 

In this episode Jane is joined by Charles Henderson, Global Head of IBM X-Force, to discuss the threats that the UK and other countries face, and how they can be tackled.

Highlights

“Think of threat actors as any other business. They're looking to adhere to sound business fundamentals and diversify what they're doing so that if one thing falls out of favor or fails, they have something to fall back on. “

“You have a thriving financial and manufacturing sector in the UK. And that's important because manufacturing was the number one attacked industry globally, and finance was number two.”

“If the world stood up today and stop paying, criminals would find it another way to monetize breaches. It's a good industry for them, it's profitable for them. What really needs to happen here is, we need to disrupt their market, to tip the balances of their business.”

Footnotes

Subscribe

Rory Bathgate
Rory Bathgate

Rory Bathgate is a staff writer at ITPro covering the latest news on UK networking and data protection, privacy and compliance. He can sometimes be found on the ITPro Podcast, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest in tech trends.

In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing and graphic design alongside good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with BA in English and American Literature, Rory took an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, after four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.