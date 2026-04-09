Email Security at an Inflection Point: The 2026 Strategy Report
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Is your organization relying on outdated detection models to fight human-level artificial intelligence? The Kaseya 2026 Email Security Report reveals that phishing has officially transformed from a high-volume nuisance into a precision instrument of fraud, with 83% of phishing emails now containing AI-generated content. As cybercrime losses reached $16.6 billion in 2024—a 295% increase over five years—attackers have moved away from suspicious domains to abuse trusted SaaS infrastructure, making traditional red flags like poor grammar and broken links obsolete.
This report highlights a critical shift toward intent-based attacks and brand impersonation, which currently accounts for a disproportionate share of successful fraud attempts. With 82% of ransomware attacks now targeting small and mid-sized organizations, adopting adaptive, GenAI-powered defense is no longer optional for operational survival. We encourage you to download the full report to explore these evolving threat categories and learn how contextual reasoning is defining the new era of email defense.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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