The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Security MaaS360 with Watson
Cost savings and business benefits enabled by MaaS360
IBM Security MaaS360 with Watson is a cloud-based unified endpoint management solution (UEM) that enables its customers to manage a wide variety of endpoints from a single console.
Conducted by Forrester Consulting, this study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) that five enterprises have achieved by deploying IBM MaaS360 with Watson UEM.
Download this report to learn how Maas360 capabilities support more user- and security-centric unified endpoint management, helping you better distribute security measures.
