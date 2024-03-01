The total economic impact™ of the Intel vPro® Platform as an endpoint standard

Cost savings and business benefits enabled by the Intel vPro® Platform as an endpotnt standard

New techniques provide compelling capabilities that bring exciting opportunities. Consequently, IT leaders are under growing pressure to provide endpoint devices that enable employee productivity and can be supported by small teams. 

Hybrid work requires high-performing PCs that have enhanced features. This whitepaper shares insight from a survey that researched the results IT decision-makers generated when they used Intel vPro® as their endpoint standard. 

Discover how these leaders achieved:

  • Fewer help desk support tickets
  • Reduced need for onsite support
  • Reduced energy costs
  • And more

