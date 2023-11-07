Unified endpoint management software vendor assessment
Intelligent automation solutions have shown great potential for reducing costs and improving outcomes in areas like operational efficiency, employee productivity, resiliency, customer satisfaction, nonlinear revenue growth, and business model innovation.
This IDC study represents a vendor assessment of the 2022 intelligent automation services market through the IDC MarketScape model. It discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that explain success in the intelligent automation services market.
The IDC MarketScape covers a variety of vendors participating in the intelligent automation services space, and the evaluation is based on a rigorous framework that assesses vendors relative to the criteria and to one another.
Download the whitepaper to learn about the factors that are most influential for both short-term and long-term success.
