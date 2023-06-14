How to secure employees, applications and networks

Employees, applications, and infrastructure exist everywhere today – across geographies, cloud environments, and hybrid work settings. Managing this sprawling attack surface is challenging, and the wrong IT and security strategy can add complexity, inhibit productivity, and ultimately hold your business back.

In response, many modern enterprises are shifting their IT and security controls to a unified cloud platform that can deliver consistent, fast, and rigorous protections everywhere. Cloudflare helps customers reimagine their security approach to protect employees, applications, and networks – and is on that same strategic journey itself.This on-demand webinar looks at how to address this with a consolidated cloud-based platform approach.

Join senior Cloudflare leaders Maha Pula (VP, Global Head of Solutions Engineering), Jacqueline Keith (Senior Manager, Security Engagement) and James Chong (Senior Product Marketing Manager) in this on-demand webinar as they discuss:

Common challenges and pitfalls organizations face when modernizing security

Lessons learned from Cloudflare’s own security evolution

and The advantages of consolidating security onto a single platform, powered by an intelligent global network.

Provided by Cloudflare