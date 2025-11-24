CyberFOX for K12 Education
Ransomware attacks on schools are rising, with thousands of users creating numerous opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit weak passwords. Legacy education systems struggle to meet FERPA standards and track compliance, leaving schools vulnerable to costly breaches and penalties. Manual access management overwhelms IT teams and slows essential security work.
CyberFOX simplifies privileged access management by securing credentials, automating access controls, and providing audit trails. Schools gain robust, compliant access management without disrupting productivity, freeing IT teams to focus on protecting students, staff, and sensitive data while reducing costly risks.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
CyberFOX for Construction
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Automotive
whitepaper
-
Why IT Leaders Say Yes to CyberFOX AutoElevate
whitepaper
-
Living Off the Land Attacks eBook
whitepaper
-
Why Removing Admin Rights Is a Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook
whitepaper
-
The subscription advantage: How payment innovation drives growth and retention
whitepaper
-
Building Trust in Online Education: How Payments Strengthen the Student Experience
whitepaper
-
5 data breaches, 5 lessons for your business
whitepaper