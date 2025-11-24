CyberFOX for K12 Education

Ransomware attacks on schools are rising, with thousands of users creating numerous opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit weak passwords. Legacy education systems struggle to meet FERPA standards and track compliance, leaving schools vulnerable to costly breaches and penalties. Manual access management overwhelms IT teams and slows essential security work.

CyberFOX simplifies privileged access management by securing credentials, automating access controls, and providing audit trails. Schools gain robust, compliant access management without disrupting productivity, freeing IT teams to focus on protecting students, staff, and sensitive data while reducing costly risks.