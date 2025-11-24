CyberFOX for Construction
Managing admin controls across multiple job sites is challenging, and unmanaged access creates dangerous security gaps that can lead to cyberattacks, project delays, and costly compliance failures. Construction is the second most targeted industry for cyberattacks, with over 70% of companies hit last year and breaches averaging $4.43 million in damages. Legacy systems make it even harder to keep up with today’s strict regulatory standards.
CyberFOX simplifies privileged access management by securing credentials, automating access controls, and providing clear audit trails. The result is simple, secure access for teams, streamlined compliance with government regulations, and more time for IT to focus on strategic work, all while keeping projects on track and reducing costly risks.
