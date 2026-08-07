Rubrik teams up with Wipro to launch 'enterprise resilience as a service' scheme

Rubrik and Wipro have announced a new partnership to build an ‘enterprise resilience as a service’ (ERaaS) scheme to counter growing cybersecurity threats.

According to the duo, the consultancy-led scheme is designed to help enterprises “prevent, withstand, and rapidly recover from cyber and operational disruptions”.

As part of the service, Rubrik and Wipro will offer continuous resilience posture assessments alongside automated recovery capabilities. These will be delivered through Wipro’s WINGS platform, a suite of AI-powered IT management tools.

“Together with Rubrik's zero trust recovery capabilities, ERaaS will identify critical systems, map impact tolerances, and quickly establish recovery priorities,” said Satish Yadavalli, Wipro’s global business head for cloud, infrastructure, and security services.

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“Leveraging our consulting capabilities, we will work closely with clients to translate these insights into resilience-by-design architectures, governance frameworks, and recovery playbooks."

In addition to AI tools, the ERaaS scheme will integrate Rubrik’s cyber and data resilience platform. This provides enterprises with features such as immutable data protection, roll-back capabilities, and clean recovery points.

Long-term, Rubrik said the aim is to sharpen enterprise resilience efforts, moving strategies away from a “periodic, incident-triggered function” to a proactive posture.

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“Together with Wipro, we are helping customers operationalize cyber recovery as a core part of a broader enterprise resilience strategy,” said Alok Agrawal, chief solutions officer at Rubrik.

“Moments of disruption are inevitable, which is why this joint offering is critical for safe, confident, agile recovery.”

Cyber resilience in the spotlight

The move by Rubrik and Wipro comes amidst a sharpened focus on enterprise cyber resilience . A spate of high-profile attacks on UK businesses over the last 18 months have thrust this topic into the spotlight.

New regulatory obligations are also a contributing factor here. Legislation such as the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience (DORA) and the UK’s Cyber Security and Resilience bill mandate resilience, meaning this is now a boardroom priority.

Improving cyber resilience is easier said than done, however. As ITPro reported last year, research from Dell Technologies found many businesses vastly overestimate their resilience capabilities.

A survey conducted by the technology firm found that while 99% of respondents have some form of cyber resilience strategy in place, nearly two-thirds of IT leaders think executives are overconfident about recovery practices.

Dell Technologies described this trend as “resilience debt”, referring to an apparent gap between what firms think they can recover from, and what they can actually recover from.

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