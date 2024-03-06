Dell and CrowdStrike expand partnership to drive unified security

Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to deliver AI-based security technologies via Dell’s managed detection and response (MDR) service.

Available now as a direct solution and via channel partners, Dell’s MDR service now features CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon XDR platform to help customers successfully tackle evolving security threats.

By combining Falcon with its own security operations experts and proactive threat hunting capabilities, Dell said customers now have access to the capabilities they need to tackle modern challenges across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments.

“Working with industry leaders like CrowdStrike is critical to delivering choice and flexibility to customers in a very fragmented and complex security landscape,” explained Mihir Maniar, vice president of infrastructure at Dell’s edge and security services portfolio.

“Customers need scalable, outcome-based security solutions to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats.

“The combination of MDR and the CrowdStrike platform empowers customers to exponentially reduce threat exposures, detect and respond to incidents, and recover applications and systems.”

Powered by CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud and AI technology, the Falcon XDR platform draws from real-time attack indicators, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry to provide protection across the enterprise.

From a single unified hub, the offering works to provide users with accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, threat hunting, as well as prioritized observation of vulnerabilities.

Last year, Dell integrated the platform into its SafeGuard and Response offering to bolster the scope of its threat management capabilities. Now, the pair’s expanded partnership aims to further clamp down on evolving cyber threats as organizations continue to battle against the growing cyber security skills gap.

“The Falcon platform has quickly become the market’s cybersecurity platform of record,” commented Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“By expanding our strategic alliance with Dell to power their MDR services, we’re gaining access to more customers to bring them industry leading protection.

Ultimately, CrowdStrike said the combined offering will deliver a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that will reduce complexity and act as a “force multiplier” for IT and security teams.

“Together with Dell, we see a significant opportunity to give all customers – from large enterprises to mid-market organizations and SMBs – the best security outcomes: stopping the breach, consolidating point products and driving down costs,” Bernard added.