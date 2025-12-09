Claude Code is coming to Slack — here’s how to use it, what it can do, and how to get access
Users can get access to Claude Code in Slack today and begin delegating tasks
Want some coding help from Claude? Just tag it in Slack as you would any colleague.
Anthropic has announced its popular AI model will be integrated with the workplace collaboration platform, allowing users to delegate a range of tasks.
The move could shift the discussion around AI coding by making it much easier for developers to use these tools in their existing workflows, rather than having to stop what they're doing or change their ways of working.
The integration follows Anthropic's recent announcement of Claude Opus 4.5, which the company said topped rivals in leading coding benchmarks thanks to a leap forward in accuracy and efficiency.
Beyond the ease of adding the tool into coding workflows, the integration means Claude will have access to discussions related to tasks, further aiding both the tool itself and developers.
"The critical context around engineering work often lives in Slack, including bug reports, feature requests, and engineering discussion," Anthropic said in a blog post.
"When a bug report appears or a teammate needs a code fix, you can now tag Claude in Slack to automatically spin up a Claude Code session using the surrounding context."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The AI company said users can ask Claude Code it to investigate bugs and fix them, run quick code reviews and make modifications, and for collaborative debugging.
"When team discussion provides crucial context — error reproductions or user reports — Claude can use that information to inform its debugging approach," the post added.
How to use Claude Code with Slack
Anthropic already has an app to let Slack talk to Claude to relay tasks, but the new system deepens that integration and gives Claude more access to the context of the query.
"When you mention @Claude in Slack, Claude reviews your message to determine if it’s a coding task," the company explained in a blog post. "If it is, a new Claude Code session will automatically be created. You can also manually tell Claude to handle requests as coding tasks."
The key to the system is that added context, which Claude can gather from Slack to make decisions.
"Claude gathers context from recent channel and thread messages in Slack to feed into the Claude Code session," the post explained.
"It will use this context to automatically choose which repository to run the task on based on the repositories you’ve authenticated to Claude Code on the web."
The integration works two ways, as Claude will also post updates to your Slack thread, and when the work is finished, it will post a link to the full Claude session to review any changes and a link to open a pull request.
The Claude Code integration for Slack is currently in a research preview phase, Anthropic noted. This will allow the company to fine-tune the use of the coding tool within Slack and weed out any potential bugs.
To get access, users will have to have the Claude app installed in their Slack workspace - this is accessible through the Slack App Marketplace. There are other steps required before you can start delegating tasks, however.
Claude accounts will need to be authenticated, and Anthropic noted users will also need access to Claude Code on the web to “route coding tasks”.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
AI readiness is a top enterprise priority – here’s how the channel can help
Industry Insights The role of the channel in helping enterprises get AI-ready
-
The tech industry reacts to the UK’s AI Growth Lab
Feature The UK government is launching a sandbox for companies to test AI products. It could drive innovation, but if it’s not done right, then good ideas could stall
-
GitHub is scrapping some Claude, OpenAI, and Gemini models in Copilot – here's what you need to know and what alternatives are available
News GitHub Copilot users are urged to switch to the newer models following the retirement cut-off
-
Anthropic’s new Claude Code web portal aims to make AI coding even more accessible
News Claude Code for web runs entirely in a user’s browser of choice rather than in a command-line interface and can be connected directly to chosen GitHub repositories.
-
Slack is now the key to Salesforce’s agentic AI plans
News Salesforce is bringing more agents into Slack, along with CRM and third-party data
-
Salesforce says ‘Microsoft’s anticompetitive tying of Teams' harmed business in triumphant response to EU concessions agreement
News Microsoft has agreed to make versions of its Office solutions suite available without Teams – and at a reduced price
-
Microsoft Teams just added a convenient new feature you can find in Slack
News Microsoft Teams has announced a raft of new updates, including a new threaded conversations feature for channels.
-
Anthropic’s new AI model could be a game changer for developers: Claude Opus 4 ‘pushes the boundaries in coding’, dramatically outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4.1, and can code independently for seven hours
News Claude Opus 4 boasts huge performance capabilities and is fine-tuned for software developers.
-
Turns out AI isn't that popular at work – just 4% of workers use the technology in the majority of daily tasks, but developers are among the top early adopters
News Research from Anthropic shows that while AI adoption is sluggish in most professions, software developers and writers are very keen.
-
“There is no one model to rule every scenario”: GitHub will now let developers use AI models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI
News Devs will be given access to a broader array of AI models on GitHub – but there's more in store for users