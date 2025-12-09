Claude Code is coming to Slack — here’s how to use it, what it can do, and how to get access

Want some coding help from Claude? Just tag it in Slack as you would any colleague.

Anthropic has announced its popular AI model will be integrated with the workplace collaboration platform, allowing users to delegate a range of tasks.

The move could shift the discussion around AI coding by making it much easier for developers to use these tools in their existing workflows, rather than having to stop what they're doing or change their ways of working.

The integration follows Anthropic's recent announcement of Claude Opus 4.5 , which the company said topped rivals in leading coding benchmarks thanks to a leap forward in accuracy and efficiency.

Beyond the ease of adding the tool into coding workflows, the integration means Claude will have access to discussions related to tasks, further aiding both the tool itself and developers.

"The critical context around engineering work often lives in Slack, including bug reports, feature requests, and engineering discussion," Anthropic said in a blog post.

"When a bug report appears or a teammate needs a code fix, you can now tag Claude in Slack to automatically spin up a Claude Code session using the surrounding context."

The AI company said users can ask Claude Code it to investigate bugs and fix them, run quick code reviews and make modifications, and for collaborative debugging.

"When team discussion provides crucial context — error reproductions or user reports — Claude can use that information to inform its debugging approach," the post added.

How to use Claude Code with Slack

Anthropic already has an app to let Slack talk to Claude to relay tasks, but the new system deepens that integration and gives Claude more access to the context of the query.

"When you mention @Claude in Slack, Claude reviews your message to determine if it’s a coding task," the company explained in a blog post. "If it is, a new Claude Code session will automatically be created. You can also manually tell Claude to handle requests as coding tasks."

The key to the system is that added context, which Claude can gather from Slack to make decisions.

"Claude gathers context from recent channel and thread messages in Slack to feed into the Claude Code session," the post explained.

"It will use this context to automatically choose which repository to run the task on based on the repositories you’ve authenticated to Claude Code on the web."

The integration works two ways, as Claude will also post updates to your Slack thread, and when the work is finished, it will post a link to the full Claude session to review any changes and a link to open a pull request.

The Claude Code integration for Slack is currently in a research preview phase, Anthropic noted. This will allow the company to fine-tune the use of the coding tool within Slack and weed out any potential bugs.

To get access, users will have to have the Claude app installed in their Slack workspace - this is accessible through the Slack App Marketplace. There are other steps required before you can start delegating tasks, however.

Claude accounts will need to be authenticated, and Anthropic noted users will also need access to Claude Code on the web to “route coding tasks”.

