The UK’s aging developer workforce needs a ‘steady pipeline’ of talent to meet future demand – but AI’s impact on entry-level jobs and changing skills requirements mean it could be fighting an uphill battle

The UK’s tech sector could face a perilous software developer talent shortage in the coming years as the industry faces an aging workforce.

A recent study from Stack Overflow found the average age of UK developers stands at 39 years old, with 74% of professionals boasting more than a decade of coding experience.

This, the study noted, highlights the strong technical capabilities of the developer workforce across the country, outpacing peers in the US and across EMEA.

However, while it shows the workforce is “technically mature”, researchers noted this does raise concerns about future talent and long-term international competitiveness.

Combined this with rising concerns about the impact of AI on entry-level roles, and the talent-related challenges faced by the UK tech industry could be exacerbated looking ahead.

“This depth of expertise is matched by a willingness to explore new technologies, especially AI,” the report noted. “But this Millennial workforce needs new, entry-level talent to establish a steady pipeline of future developers – a challenge at a time when entry-level roles are under threat from AI.”

So how can the sector tackle this simmering problem? Speaking to ITPro, Jody Bailey, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Stack Overflow, said addressing current skills gaps will require stronger cross-sector collaboration spanning industry, government, and academia.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moreover, the industry must adopt an approach that goes beyond requiring the fundamental technical expertise previously expected of a developer.

“In addition to coding skills, developers need exposure to secure development practices, AI literacy, and real-world problem solving,” Bailey said.

“Employers can offer apprenticeships and entry-level pathways, while universities bring emerging tech into their courses. Community-led platforms, coding challenges, and open source projects help learners get hands-on experience and build confidence.”

Notably, Bailey said cultivating an “ecosystem of continuous learning” will be crucial to attracting younger talent in software development.

Continuous learning was an area specifically highlighted in research from Gartner last year, which noted developers and engineers should upskill and build new skills in anticipation of an influx of AI in the industry .

The consultancy projected that around 80% of those in the software profession will be required to upskill in the coming years, and those who fail to keep up could fall foul of a changing industry landscape and skills requirements.

How can young software developers thrive?

Industry-led efforts to encourage young people into the profession are only one part of the equation, however. The onus still often remains on the individual themselves.

On this front, there are a number of ways young software developers can differentiate themselves - especially in the age of generative AI. Central to this is a concerted focus on “pairing technical fluency with critical thinking and adaptability,” according to Bailey.

“While AI tools can accelerate routine coding tasks, they often require careful oversight,” she said. “Skills like code review, testing, and secure design are increasingly important, along with the ability to explain technical choices clearly.”

“Developers must commit to understanding code generated by AI, not solely learning how to prompt AI tools to write code,” Bailey added.

These skills will be crucial for developers of all capabilities moving forward, especially given that research from Stack Overflow shows 42% of developers spend a significant amount of time debugging AI-generated code.

This has become a recurring talking point amidst the explosion of ‘vibe coding’ in recent months, therefore it’s crucial that developers entering the workforce are both confident using these tools and have the skills required to identify and remediate bad code.

Simply put, sticking to the basics will still be vital despite bold claims from industry providers about AI tools “reducing manual toil” or “streamlining efficiency”.

“Our survey demonstrated 69% of developers using AI agents reported productivity gains, though they emphasized the need for human judgement,” Bailey told ITPro.

“AI can handle boilerplate coding, documentation, and troubleshooting, while human expertise ensures accuracy, ethical use, and trustworthiness,” she added.

“The biggest benefits come from combining AI capabilities with human creativity and peer-reviewed knowledge, letting teams experiment and iterate faster without compromising quality or control.”

There’s still a place for young developers

Bailey said building these foundational skills will be crucial for young developers finding a place in the workforce. But will there be enough room for them? Some industry stakeholders aren’t convinced.

In recent months, repeated concerns have been raised about the impact of AI on entry-level workers across a range of sectors, and developers have been firmly in the crosshairs.

Bailey appears to have an optimistic view on this topic, however. With so many young developers having ‘come up’ with AI in the fold, this could work in their favor.

“Younger developers have a particular advantage as seasoned developers are more skeptical of AI and are slower to adopt,” she said. “Developers who are curious, collaborative, and committed to learning these new tools will have a head start as the types of junior roles evolve.”

Bailey’s comments echo those from several industry leaders on the impact of AI on the workforce. Earlier this year, outgoing GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke noted that many younger developers are now essentially “AI native” .

This means they have an acute and in-depth understanding of the technology on account of having used it in school and higher education settings.

In August, JetBrains CEO Kirill Skrygan told ITPro he also believes there will still be a place for junior developers despite the scaremongering. Crucially, however, this will hinge on their ability to adapt to changing skills expectations, which are moving toward AI-related proficiency.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM ITPRO