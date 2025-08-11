Developers say AI can code better than most humans – but there's a catch

AI is better at coding than most humans, according to software developers, but there are several glaring issues holding the technology back.

A survey by Clutch revealed that more than half (53%) of senior software developers believe large language models (LLMSs) can already code better than most humans.

The study comes as AI tools continue to push into software development, with solutions like GitHub Copilot , Cursor, and Windsurf, which OpenAI tried to snap up for $3bn in May before losing out to Cognition .

Given that, it's no surprise that three-quarters of those asked by Clutch said they expect AI to "significantly reshape" how software is developed over the next five years.

"That shift is already underway," the company said in a blog post detailing its findings.

"From the rise of prompt engineering to debates about AI-generated code quality, software leaders are grappling with rapidly evolving development models and updating their hiring, upskilling, and automation strategies to keep up."

According to the survey, 78% of those asked said they already use AI several times a week or more — that matches near enough to a recent survey from Stack Overflow that suggested 84% of developers were using, or plan to use, AI in their daily workflows.

That use of AI doesn't necessarily bother developers, with 42% reporting positive feelings about AI and another 23% saying they were "excited" by the technology.

Concerns about AI

But it's not all good news, the survey noted. One-in-ten reported concerns about how AI is used in software development with 8% skeptical about the technology.

The top concern was data privacy (24%), followed by job displacement (14%), the risk of errors in work (14%), and the loss of creativity (13%).

A further 7% raised the issue of a lack of entry-level roles to help junior developers join the industry. The impact on developers entering the workforce has become a key talking point in recent months, with industry stakeholders suggesting the technology could seriously hamper opportunities for graduates.

"When asked how AI might affect entry into the profession, opinions were mixed," Clutch noted in the blog post.

"45% of respondents said AI might actually lower the barrier for junior developers by giving them better tools and faster ways to learn. But 37% said it would do the opposite, making it harder for newcomers to compete or even get noticed. AI's ability to automate junior-level work is reshaping hiring criteria."

Beyond that, 79% believe that AI skills will soon become a must-have to get hired.

How developers are using AI

How AI is being used varies, according to Clutch. The survey found that 48% of developers use AI primarily for code generation, with 36% using it in testing phases and a further 36% during code review.

A minority of developers also use AI earlier in the development cycle for requirement gathering and system design, or even post-launch for debugging.

"These stages demand speed, consistency, and pattern recognition, which makes them a natural fit for automation," the post noted.

But Clutch argues it's not just about automation - the technology is enabling development teams to overhaul traditional processes and find new ways of working.

"It’s not just about doing the same tasks faster,” Clutch noted. “It’s about doing them differently, with new methods for debugging, testing, and prototyping that weren’t practical before."

One area of concern highlighted in the survey centered around AI-generated code. A host of major tech companies, including Microsoft and Google, have touted their own gains on this front in recent months.

More than half (59%) of respondents said they used AI-generated code without fully understanding it, for example. This, the study noted, could create new security risks for organizations.

In a study last year, researchers warned that generative AI could replicate insecure code. A more recent study from Cloudsmith also warned that development teams are walking into a trap with AI-generated code , with many placing too much faith in the technology.

"That gap between speed and understanding is something teams will need to work on," Clutch noted.

