How the UK public sector could benefit from strategic channel partnerships
Is the channel the answer to the growing cost vs budget problem facing the public sector?
The UK public sector has an expensive technology problem, costing roughly £45 billion a year, by its own estimates. That’s taxpayer money poured into patching up outdated systems, renewing old contracts, and keeping legacy software on life support.
Years of piecemeal procurement, long-term vendor lock-ins, and underinvestment in digital skills have left the government with a tangle of systems that are costly to run and near-impossible to adapt or modernise. As a result, many departments are stuck in models that block innovation and drain productivity.
Fixing the problem isn’t about buying better software; it’s about building smarter partnerships that actually make technology work.
Across the government, there’s growing recognition that the old “one big supplier does everything” model simply doesn’t work. More departments are now teaming up with a mix of partners – prime contractors, small specialists, and integration experts – to deliver specific outcomes together.
When managed properly, these partnerships bring in broader expertise, speed up delivery, and help departments meet government targets on SME spending and transparency.
A smarter route to transformation
For years, the government has treated huge IT contracts as the safest route to digital transformation. In reality, they’ve often done quite the opposite, because when one supplier controls everything, there’s little motivation for change, costs rise, and flexibility disappears.
Channel partnerships make this easier because they build on existing structures that the government already has. They mean that departments don’t need to start from scratch: they can bring together approved suppliers listed on Crown Commercial Service frameworks such as Cloud Compute 2 – used for cloud infrastructure and services – or DALAS, which focuses on modernising and replacing legacy applications.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
These frameworks act as pre-cleared supplier lists, meaning projects can get moving quickly without the red tape of a full procurement. A typical cloud modernization, for example, might combine a lead systems integrator with a cybersecurity partner, a FinOps consultancy, and a small data firm, all collaborating under one coordinated plan.
This way of working cuts the risk of vendor lock-in and gives smaller, more innovative companies a seat at the table. It also helps departments meet new rules under the Procurement Act and the National Procurement Policy Statement, which require them to set and report SME-spend targets by 2028.
In plain terms, it means that the government can move faster, spend more shrewdly, and still meet its goals on compliance and social value, while opening the door to a more competitive and capable supplier market.
Delivering better outcomes through collaboration
Partnerships only work when they’re built around clear outcomes. A strong channel arrangement starts with one accountable lead, a transparent supply chain, and a shared goal, whether that’s to move away from legacy systems, improve citizen services, or cut cloud costs.
Each partner brings its own strength: the cloud team handles infrastructure, the data specialists turn information into insight, cybersecurity experts safeguard systems and ensure compliance, and the experienced designers make services easier to use.
You can already see this model in action. The NHS Federated Data Platform, introduced in April 2024 to safely connect information across the service, making it easier for staff and clinicians to do their job, has brought together cloud, analytics, and assurance partners under one framework to create a shared data backbone while keeping departments in control of their own systems. The result wasn’t just better technology, but a governance model that could adapt as needs changed.
The local government is following a similar route. Contact-centre upgrades, for example, now often involve cloud telephony providers working alongside CRM firms, content designers and behaviour-change specialists, improving response times and citizen experience without stepping outside existing procurement rules.
Strategic channel partnerships move the government away from one-off digital projects and towards genuine service transformation. They let technology do what it should: free up people’s time, support better decisions, and deliver measurable public value.
Making partnerships work for the public good
Collaboration on this level and scale brings its own risks. Without transparency, supply chains can become tangled; without good governance, a single supplier can end up calling the shots; and without real SME participation, inclusion risks becoming a box-ticking exercise.
To make this work, partnerships need a clear structure and accountability. The best ones set out who’s responsible for what, agree on shared goals, and report openly on any progress. They also build in wider commitments, like supporting small businesses, creating local jobs, or reducing environmental impact, so that public money is seen to deliver more than just a technical outcome.
When this happens, channel partnerships don’t just make government more efficient; they make it more innovative and trustworthy. They help departments adopt new technologies, including AI, in a way that’s transparent and safe. And they reposition procurement from buying bits of tech to building joined-up systems that actually work for people.
The public sector’s digital problems are never going to be solved by one supplier or one piece of software. They’ll be solved by smarter collaboration, where the government sets the vision and relies on a network of trusted partners to bring it to life.
Strategic channel partnerships may not solve every problem, but they give the government a way to make technology work as it should – for people to use, not bureaucracy.
Mike leads with a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence. Over his tenure, he has grown the company's revenue tenfold and established a thriving permanent office in the heart of the UK.
His approach to go-to-market strategy and execution is rooted in a deep understanding of market dynamics and a relentless focus on customer needs. He believes in the power of people management, coaching, and leadership to not just meet, but exceed Liferay’s goals.
At the core of his mission is the belief that providing service, support, and guidance is not just about business growth, but about making a difference. He thrives in the face of challenges, finding greatest satisfaction in seeing the team overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential.
-
-
Microsoft wants to replace C and C++ with Rust by 2030
News Windows won’t be rewritten in Rust using AI, according to a senior Microsoft engineer, but the company still has bold plans for embracing the popular programming language
-
Google drops $4.75bn on data center and energy firm Intersect
News The investment marks the latest move from Google to boost its infrastructure sustainability credentials
-
Why MSSPs must train smarter
Industry Insights Upskilling is key for MSSPs to move from reactive monitoring to measurable risk reduction
-
Platform consolidation is the solution for MSPs’ growing pains
Industry Insights As 2025 draws to a close, there's never been a better time for MSPs to rethink their tech structure
-
Is diversity still a challenge in the channel?
Industry Insights Despite progress, diversity remains a challenge in the tech channel, as women represent less than a quarter of the UK’s tech workforce and still face structural and cultural barriers
-
How channel-supported smart decisions can pay off now and in the future
Industry Insights How can partners help retailers make smarter IT investments this Black Friday?
-
Circular services: The next growth engine for channel partners
Industry Insights Why circular services are the next growth engine for channel partners
-
The power of partner ecosystems in today’s tax landscape
Industry Insights Technology transformations enable tax teams to embrace partnerships in a more collaborative manner
-
When the vendor fails: Why B2B buyers need escrow as a priority for their software stack
Industry Insights Channel partners need stronger governance to navigate vendor collapse…
-
Building enduring channel partnerships in a multi-generational IT environment
Industry Insights Partners are evolving from sellers to strategic advisors, prioritizing customer outcomes