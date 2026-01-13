Not keen on Microsoft Copilot? Don’t worry, your admins can now uninstall it – but only if you've not used it within 28 days

Want to work without a Copilot? Microsoft is allowing admins to uninstall the AI tool in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview.

The latest preview build for Windows 11 (26220.7535/KB5072046) gives admins more flexibility on the application for managed devices along with a host of new features.

Since 2023 when Copilot arrived, it has been possible to turn off the AI tools for managed devices via Group Policy or Intune , but that still leaves it lurking on devices.

Companies could also wholly uninstall Copilot via Settings, but that removed it entirely for all users.

The new policy allows for admins to individually uninstall the app on specific devices, meaning it can be removed where necessary or where it causes risks or issues for users.

How admins can uninstall Copilot

It’s worth noting that only admins can remove Copilot on managed devices in very specific conditions. So far, the uninstall capability is only available in the preview build. Exact details on a full roll-out, if that ever comes, are yet to be determined.

"Admins can now uninstall Microsoft Copilot for a user in a targeted way by enabling a new policy titled 'RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp'," according to a post on the Windows Insider Blog.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So in what conditions does this apply? First, the device must have both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Copilot installed – and that suggests that Microsoft is ensuring some form of Copilot lingers.

Second, the Copilot app must not have been initially installed by the user. Finally, the removal only works if the Copilot app hasn't been used in the last 28 days, so ensure the default setting to autostart the app at login isn't enabled.

"If this policy is enabled, the Microsoft Copilot app will be uninstalled, once," the post noted. "Users can still re-install if they choose to."

The tool only works for users on Enterprise, Pro, and EDU versions of Windows. For admins wanting to make use of the policy, head to the Group policy editor and go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows AI and then select Remove Microsoft Copilot App.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.