Not keen on Microsoft Copilot? Don’t worry, your admins can now uninstall it – but only if you've not used it within 28 days
The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview will include a policy for removing the app entirely — but only in certain conditions
Want to work without a Copilot? Microsoft is allowing admins to uninstall the AI tool in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview.
The latest preview build for Windows 11 (26220.7535/KB5072046) gives admins more flexibility on the application for managed devices along with a host of new features.
Since 2023 when Copilot arrived, it has been possible to turn off the AI tools for managed devices via Group Policy or Intune, but that still leaves it lurking on devices.
Companies could also wholly uninstall Copilot via Settings, but that removed it entirely for all users.
The new policy allows for admins to individually uninstall the app on specific devices, meaning it can be removed where necessary or where it causes risks or issues for users.
How admins can uninstall Copilot
It’s worth noting that only admins can remove Copilot on managed devices in very specific conditions. So far, the uninstall capability is only available in the preview build. Exact details on a full roll-out, if that ever comes, are yet to be determined.
"Admins can now uninstall Microsoft Copilot for a user in a targeted way by enabling a new policy titled 'RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp'," according to a post on the Windows Insider Blog.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
So in what conditions does this apply? First, the device must have both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Copilot installed – and that suggests that Microsoft is ensuring some form of Copilot lingers.
Second, the Copilot app must not have been initially installed by the user. Finally, the removal only works if the Copilot app hasn't been used in the last 28 days, so ensure the default setting to autostart the app at login isn't enabled.
"If this policy is enabled, the Microsoft Copilot app will be uninstalled, once," the post noted. "Users can still re-install if they choose to."
The tool only works for users on Enterprise, Pro, and EDU versions of Windows. For admins wanting to make use of the policy, head to the Group policy editor and go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows AI and then select Remove Microsoft Copilot App.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
The AI-enabled Slackbot is now generally available
News With an entirely overhauled model behind the chatbot, users can summarize channels and ask for highly personalized information
-
CrowdStrike targets identity security gains with $740 million SGNL acquisition
News The acquisition will expand CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with new privilege and access capabilities to bolster agentic identity security
-
Microsoft is shaking up GitHub in preparation for a battle with AI coding rivals
News The tech giant is bracing itself for a looming battle in the AI coding space
-
‘1 engineer, 1 month, 1 million lines of code’: Microsoft wants to replace C and C++ code with Rust by 2030 – but a senior engineer insists the company has no plans on using AI to rewrite Windows source code
News Windows won’t be rewritten in Rust using AI, according to a senior Microsoft engineer, but the company still has bold plans for embracing the popular programming language
-
Microsoft Excel is still alive and kicking at 40 – and it's surging in popularity as 82% of finance professionals report ‘emotional attachment’ to the spreadsheet software
News A recent survey found Gen Z and Millennial finance professionals have a strong “emotional attachment” to Microsoft Excel
-
Microsoft’s Windows chief wants to turn the operating system into an ‘agentic OS' – users just want reliability and better performance
News While Microsoft touts an AI-powered future for Windows, users want the tech giant to get back to basics
-
Microsoft 365 price hikes have landed the tech giant in hot water
News Australian regulators have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft for allegedly misleading users over Microsoft 365 pricing changes.
-
Microsoft issues fix for Windows 11 update that bricked mouse and keyboard controls in recovery environment – here's what you need to know
News Yet another Windows 11 update has caused chaos for users
-
Windows 10 end of life could create a major e-waste problem
News The study marks the latest Windows 10 end of life e-waste warning
-
Microsoft Office 2016 and 2019 are heading for the scrapheap next month – but there could be a lifeline for those unable to upgrade
News The tech giant has urged Office 2016 and Office 2019 users to upgrade before the deadline passes